Anchor Bolts Guide The Selection Of Anchoring Solutions For Concrete, Hollow Brick, And Steel Structures

If you have ever stood in front of a concrete wall, a hollow brick facade, or a steel column base and wondered which anchoring solution to use, you are not alone. Choosing the wrong fastener can lead to a loose connection that fails under load - or worse, damages the base material beyond repair. If you are sourcing anchor bolts or expansion bolts for a project, you probably have two pressing questions. First, which type of anchor works best for my specific base material - concrete, hollow brick, or steel? Second, how do I know which size and specification will actually hold the load I need? These are exactly the right questions to ask.

In this guide, we will break down the selection of anchor bolts and expansion bolts by base material type - concrete, hollow brick, and steel structures - using a clear "scenario-solution" matching approach. We will cover the key mechanical differences between wedge anchors and sleeve anchors, provide a concrete anchor size and strength reference table, and give you practical procurement guidance for sourcing from anchor bolts manufacturers and expansion bolts factories. By the time you finish reading, you will know exactly which anchor belongs in your project.

Understanding anchor bolts vs. expansion bolts

Before we match anchors to base materials, let us clarify the fundamental distinction between anchor bolts and expansion bolts. While both secure objects to concrete, they are not interchangeable.

Anchor bolts are typically cast into concrete during foundation construction, becoming a permanent part of the structure. They transfer loads from equipment into reinforced concrete and resist tensile loads, shear loads, and dynamic vibration. Because they are embedded before the concrete cures, anchor bolts provide the highest long-term structural reliability and are the preferred choice for new industrial foundations, heavy equipment, and steel structures.

Expansion bolts - also called mechanical anchors - are installed after concrete has hardened. A hole is drilled, and the expansion mechanism grips the concrete as the bolt is tightened. Expansion bolts are commonly selected for retrofit work, maintenance projects, equipment replacement, and existing concrete structures.

Anchoring solutions by base materialConcrete - The primary anchoring substrate

Concrete is the most common base material for anchor bolts and expansion bolts, and it offers the highest load-bearing capacity. For concrete applications, you have two main expansion anchor options: wedge anchors and sleeve anchors.

Wedge anchors are the strongest mechanical anchors for solid concrete. They consist of a solid threaded rod with a small expansion clip at the tapered base. When tightened, the wedge expands and permanently deforms the clip into the concrete walls. Wedge anchors can only be used in solid concrete - not in brick or block.

Sleeve anchors feature a full-length hollow expansion tube that expands outward when the nut is tightened, creating a broad friction grip. Sleeve anchors work in both solid concrete and hollow masonry, making them more versatile - but they generally provide lower load capacity than wedge anchors of the same diameter.

Scenario-solution matching for concrete:

Heavy structural loads (transformers, machinery, steel columns): Use wedge anchors or cast-in anchor bolts.

Medium loads with cracked concrete conditions: Use torque-controlled expansion anchors suitable for cracked concrete.

Retrofit on existing concrete: Use wedge anchors or sleeve anchors, depending on load requirements.

Hollow brick and masonry - Challenges and solutions

Hollow brick and perforated masonry present unique challenges for anchoring. Standard expansion bolts may not work reliably because the expanded nail head contacts only a circular line against the thin brick walls - insufficient for soft materials like hollow bricks.

Sleeve anchors are the most practical expansion anchor for hollow brick. They are specifically designed to grip effectively in both solid and hollow brick or block, even when the hole breaks into a hollow cavity. The sleeve expands against the hole walls, creating a secure grip that resists loosening.

For very light loads in hollow brick, nylon plug anchors (such as the MQ Quattro® system) offer a fast, reliable solution - drill a hole, insert the nylon plug flush with the wall surface, position the fixture, and tighten the screw.

Scenario-solution matching for hollow brick:

Medium loads on hollow brick facades: Use sleeve anchors with appropriate embedment depth.

Light loads on hollow brick (cable trays, small fixtures): Use nylon plug anchors or specialized hollow-wall anchors.

Critical loads: Avoid hollow brick if possible; if unavoidable, consult a structural engineer and consider chemical anchors.

Important installation note: When fixing into brickwork, avoid mortar joints - they are the weakest part of the masonry. Always drill into the solid portion of the brick for maximum holding strength.

Steel structures - Cast-in anchor bolt design

For steel structures, anchor bolts are the standard solution. These bolts are cast into reinforced concrete foundations to anchor steel columns, base plates, and structural members to the foundation, transmitting tension and/or shear forces.

Anchor bolts for steel structures are typically designed to ASTM F1554, which covers straight, bent, headed, and headless anchor bolts made of carbon, alloy, or high-strength low-alloy steel in three strength grades - 36, 55, and 105 ksi yield strength. The standard covers anchor bolts intended for anchoring structural supports to concrete foundations, including building columns, highway sign supports, street lighting, traffic signals, and steel bearing plates.

For steel column bases, the anchor bolt diameter should be equal to or greater than the base plate thickness, and the base plate should extend at least 150 mm beyond the column on each side for proper bolt locations.

Scenario-solution matching for steel structures:

New steel column foundations: Use cast-in anchor bolts (L-type, J-type, or headed) per ASTM F1554.

Heavy machinery bases: Use high-strength anchor bolts with Grade 105 yield strength.

Seismic applications: Design ductile anchorage where yielding of the steel controls the failure mode.

Anchor bolt and expansion bolt specification table