Anchor Bolts Guide The Selection Of Anchoring Solutions For Concrete, Hollow Brick, And Steel Structures

(MENAFN- GetNews) Nanning, Guangxi, China - September 28 , 2026
If you have ever stood in front of a concrete wall, a hollow brick facade, or a steel column base and wondered which anchoring solution to use, you are not alone. Choosing the wrong fastener can lead to a loose connection that fails under load - or worse, damages the base material beyond repair. If you are sourcing anchor bolts or expansion bolts for a project, you probably have two pressing questions. First, which type of anchor works best for my specific base material - concrete, hollow brick, or steel? Second, how do I know which size and specification will actually hold the load I need? These are exactly the right questions to ask.
In this guide, we will break down the selection of anchor bolts and expansion bolts by base material type - concrete, hollow brick, and steel structures - using a clear "scenario-solution" matching approach. We will cover the key mechanical differences between wedge anchors and sleeve anchors, provide a concrete anchor size and strength reference table, and give you practical procurement guidance for sourcing from anchor bolts manufacturers and expansion bolts factories. By the time you finish reading, you will know exactly which anchor belongs in your project.
Understanding anchor bolts vs. expansion bolts
Before we match anchors to base materials, let us clarify the fundamental distinction between anchor bolts and expansion bolts. While both secure objects to concrete, they are not interchangeable.
Anchor bolts are typically cast into concrete during foundation construction, becoming a permanent part of the structure. They transfer loads from equipment into reinforced concrete and resist tensile loads, shear loads, and dynamic vibration. Because they are embedded before the concrete cures, anchor bolts provide the highest long-term structural reliability and are the preferred choice for new industrial foundations, heavy equipment, and steel structures.
Expansion bolts - also called mechanical anchors - are installed after concrete has hardened. A hole is drilled, and the expansion mechanism grips the concrete as the bolt is tightened. Expansion bolts are commonly selected for retrofit work, maintenance projects, equipment replacement, and existing concrete structures.
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Anchoring solutions by base materialConcrete - The primary anchoring substrate
Concrete is the most common base material for anchor bolts and expansion bolts, and it offers the highest load-bearing capacity. For concrete applications, you have two main expansion anchor options: wedge anchors and sleeve anchors.
Wedge anchors are the strongest mechanical anchors for solid concrete. They consist of a solid threaded rod with a small expansion clip at the tapered base. When tightened, the wedge expands and permanently deforms the clip into the concrete walls. Wedge anchors can only be used in solid concrete - not in brick or block.
Sleeve anchors feature a full-length hollow expansion tube that expands outward when the nut is tightened, creating a broad friction grip. Sleeve anchors work in both solid concrete and hollow masonry, making them more versatile - but they generally provide lower load capacity than wedge anchors of the same diameter.
Scenario-solution matching for concrete:
Heavy structural loads (transformers, machinery, steel columns): Use wedge anchors or cast-in anchor bolts.
Medium loads with cracked concrete conditions: Use torque-controlled expansion anchors suitable for cracked concrete.
Retrofit on existing concrete: Use wedge anchors or sleeve anchors, depending on load requirements.
Hollow brick and masonry - Challenges and solutions
Hollow brick and perforated masonry present unique challenges for anchoring. Standard expansion bolts may not work reliably because the expanded nail head contacts only a circular line against the thin brick walls - insufficient for soft materials like hollow bricks.
Sleeve anchors are the most practical expansion anchor for hollow brick. They are specifically designed to grip effectively in both solid and hollow brick or block, even when the hole breaks into a hollow cavity. The sleeve expands against the hole walls, creating a secure grip that resists loosening.
For very light loads in hollow brick, nylon plug anchors (such as the MQ Quattro® system) offer a fast, reliable solution - drill a hole, insert the nylon plug flush with the wall surface, position the fixture, and tighten the screw.
Scenario-solution matching for hollow brick:
Medium loads on hollow brick facades: Use sleeve anchors with appropriate embedment depth.
Light loads on hollow brick (cable trays, small fixtures): Use nylon plug anchors or specialized hollow-wall anchors.
Critical loads: Avoid hollow brick if possible; if unavoidable, consult a structural engineer and consider chemical anchors.
Important installation note: When fixing into brickwork, avoid mortar joints - they are the weakest part of the masonry. Always drill into the solid portion of the brick for maximum holding strength.
Steel structures - Cast-in anchor bolt design
For steel structures, anchor bolts are the standard solution. These bolts are cast into reinforced concrete foundations to anchor steel columns, base plates, and structural members to the foundation, transmitting tension and/or shear forces.
Anchor bolts for steel structures are typically designed to ASTM F1554, which covers straight, bent, headed, and headless anchor bolts made of carbon, alloy, or high-strength low-alloy steel in three strength grades - 36, 55, and 105 ksi yield strength. The standard covers anchor bolts intended for anchoring structural supports to concrete foundations, including building columns, highway sign supports, street lighting, traffic signals, and steel bearing plates.
For steel column bases, the anchor bolt diameter should be equal to or greater than the base plate thickness, and the base plate should extend at least 150 mm beyond the column on each side for proper bolt locations.
Scenario-solution matching for steel structures:
New steel column foundations: Use cast-in anchor bolts (L-type, J-type, or headed) per ASTM F1554.
Heavy machinery bases: Use high-strength anchor bolts with Grade 105 yield strength.
Seismic applications: Design ductile anchorage where yielding of the steel controls the failure mode.
Anchor bolt and expansion bolt specification table
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Anchor Type
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Base Material
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Typical Sizes
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Common Materials
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Key Standards
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Best Applications
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Wedge Anchor
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Solid concrete only
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M6 – M24
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Carbon steel (zinc plated, HDG), Stainless 304/316
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DIN 529
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Heavy machinery, transformers, structural steel
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Sleeve Anchor
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Concrete, hollow brick, block
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M6 – M20
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Carbon steel, Stainless 304/316
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DIN 529
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General fixing, cable trays, pipe supports, retrofit
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Cast-in Anchor Bolt (L/J/Headed)
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Concrete (cast-in)
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M12 – M72
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Carbon steel, Alloy steel
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ASTM F1554
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Steel columns, highway signs, building foundations
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Drop-in Anchor
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Solid concrete
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M6 – M24
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Carbon steel, Stainless
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DIN 529
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Overhead applications, suspended loads
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Nylon Plug Anchor
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Hollow brick, lightweight block
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M4 – M10
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Nylon with screw
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-
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Light fixtures, picture frames, cable routing
Practical procurement and selection guidance
When sourcing anchor bolts and expansion bolts from anchor bolts manufacturers or expansion bolts factories, keep these factors in mind:
1. Match the anchor to the base material first. Wedge anchors are for solid concrete only. Sleeve anchors work in concrete and hollow brick. Cast-in anchor bolts are for new concrete foundations. Never use a wedge anchor in brick.
2. Verify the load requirements. Concrete wedge anchors M12 size typically provide pull-out loads of approximately 2,300 kg in standard concrete. Match the anchor capacity to the actual tensile and shear loads required by your application.
3. Specify corrosion protection. For outdoor, marine, or humid environments, specify hot-dip galvanized (HDG) or stainless steel (304/316) anchors. Cast-in anchor bolts are available in zinc-coated or stainless steel versions.
4. Consider installation conditions. Expansion bolts require drilling after concrete curing and are ideal for retrofit. Cast-in anchor bolts require installation during foundation construction and provide the highest structural reliability.
5. Verify anchor bolts prices and lead times. Anchor bolts prices vary by material, size, and coating. For large industrial orders, work with reputable anchor bolts suppliers who can provide technical documentation, material test reports, and consistent quality.
Contact Us
Not sure which anchor bolts or expansion bolts are right for your concrete, hollow brick, or steel structure project? Our team works with leading anchor bolts manufacturers and expansion bolts factories to source high-quality fasteners for construction, infrastructure, and industrial applications. Whether you need anchor bolts prices for a large order or technical guidance on anchor selection and installation, we are here to help. Reach out today for a consultation or a quote tailored to your needs.
FAQQ1: Can I use expansion bolts in hollow brick walls?
Yes, but choose the right type. Sleeve anchors are specifically designed to work in hollow brick and block, expanding against the hole walls to create a secure grip. Standard wedge anchors should not be used in hollow brick - they are designed for solid concrete only. For light loads, nylon plug anchors are also suitable. Avoid mortar joints when drilling.
Q2: What is the difference between anchor bolts and expansion bolts?
Anchor bolts are typically cast into concrete during foundation construction and become a permanent part of the structure. Expansion bolts are installed after concrete has cured by drilling a hole and using a mechanical expansion mechanism to grip the concrete. Anchor bolts provide higher load capacity and long-term structural reliability for new construction; expansion bolts are better suited for retrofit and maintenance work.
Q3: What size anchor bolt do I need for a steel column base?
For steel column bases, the anchor bolt diameter should typically be equal to or greater than the base plate thickness. Common anchor bolts for steel structures follow ASTM F1554 in Grades 36, 55, and 105 ksi yield strength. The specific size depends on the calculated tensile and shear loads, base plate design, and foundation conditions. Always follow the structural engineer's specifications.
Q4: How do I choose between wedge anchors and sleeve anchors?
Choose wedge anchors for maximum holding power in solid concrete - they are the strongest mechanical anchor for heavy structural loads. Choose sleeve anchors when you need versatility to work in both concrete and hollow masonry, or when the load requirements are light to medium. Wedge anchors can only be used in concrete; sleeve anchors work in concrete, brick, and block.
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About Us
Established in 2012, Aozhan Hardware Fastener Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in the production and sale of quality hardware fasteners. We are committed to providing our customers with high quality and reliable products to solve the pain points in the industry.
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