Blind Rivets Explained Through Working Principle, Structure, And Common Applications

(MENAFN- GetNews) Wuxi , Jiangsu, China - September 28 , 2026 What Is a Blind Rivet (Pop Rivet)? If you're searching what is blind rivet or what is a pop rivet, you're looking at the same fastener with two standard names. A blind rivet is the formal engineering and industrial term, while“pop rivet” is a mainstream common name derived from a classic fastener brand, widely used in workshops and hardware industries. Blind rivets, commonly referred to as pop rivets, are widely used one-sided permanent fasteners for hollow, enclosed, or hard-to-reach assembly scenarios.

Parts of a Rivet: Blind Rivet Structure Breakdown To grasp blind rivet performance and selection logic, it is essential to understand the complete parts of a rivet. A standard blind rivet consists of multiple coordinated components, each directly impacting installation quality and fastening stability. Core components of a standard blind rivet are listed below: - Rivet outer head: Fits flush on workpiece surfaces, provides stable compression support and prevents sinking into thin materials. - Rivet sleeve (body shell): Hollow outer tube, the main load-bearing part that remains fixed in drilled holes to clamp stacked materials. Most basic guides only list component names, but real-world installation quality depends on these parts. Unqualified sleeve thickness, inaccurate break neck grooves or irregular bulb forming commonly cause loose joints, cracked workpieces and rivet failure. - Break neck groove: Precision weakened section on the inner rod, ensuring accurate, clean shank breakage at preset tension to avoid faulty installation.

What Is the Rivet Shank (Mandrel)? The rivet shank, also known as a mandrel or stem, is the core functional component enabling one-sided blind rivet installation. Often misunderstood as a disposable accessory, it fully controls rivet forming and final locking stability. - Bulb forming end: Deformable tail of the rivet sleeve that expands on the blind side to form a locking head and secure materials tightly. Most rivet shanks are made of high-tensile carbon steel, running through the hollow rivet sleeve with a reinforced top head. When pulled by a rivet gun, the shank drives the head upward, squeezing the sleeve's tail to expand and form a anti-drop locking bulb on the material's blind side.

How Does a Blind Rivet Work: Working Principle

Blind rivets fasten materials via tension-driven physical deformation, not thread friction. This simple, reliable working mechanism ensures long-term assembly stability, outperforming generic fasteners for hard-to-reach scenarios. The step-by-step working principle is straightforward and practical, drill matched holes through stacked materials and insert the blind rivet until the outer head fits flush on the surface. Clamp the exposed rivet shank with a rivet gun and apply steady pulling force. This pulls the internal mandrel head upward, expanding the sleeve's tail on the blind side to form a thick clamping bulb.

Continued tension presses materials tightly between the front rivet head and blind-side bulb. Once reaching the preset tension threshold, the shank breaks cleanly at the break neck groove, forming a permanent, dual-sided locked joint.

What Are Pop Rivets Used for? Main Pop Rivet Uses by Industry

Users search what are pop rivets, what are rivets used for and pop rivet uses to verify suitable application scenarios. Compared with bolts and welding, pop rivets excel at lightweight, one-sided assembly, serving mainstream industrial manufacturing and on-site maintenance.

Electrical & Electronic Assembly

Pop rivets fasten metal enclosures, control boxes and equipment housings perfectly. They create flat, tidy surfaces without protruding hardware, protecting internal circuit structures.

HVAC & Ventilation Projects

Ideal for thin sheet metal air ducts and ventilation casings with inaccessible hollow interiors. Pop rivets boost installation efficiency while maintaining smooth, flat duct surfaces.

Automotive & Light Vehicle Manufacturing.

It avoids welding deformation and screw loosening during long-term vehicle vibration used for vehicle interior trims, trailer panels, automotive lightweight accessories and bicycle sheet parts, resisting vibration-induced loosening and avoiding welding deformation.

Daily maintenance and DIY repair

For broken metal brackets, loose sheet structures, and damaged household equipment shells that cannot be disassembled for backside operation, pop rivets serve as the most convenient and efficient permanent repair fastener. The core reason why these industries rely on pop rivets is their one-step installation, low tool cost, stable anti-loosening performance, and wide adaptability to thin-layer composite materials.

FAQ

1. Are blind rivets and pop rivets the same thing?

A: Yes. Blind rivet is the formal industrial term, while pop rivet is the popular common name in the hardware and manufacturing industry, referring to the same one-sided blind fastener.

2. What is the rivet shank made of?

A: The rivet shank is generally high-carbon steel with high tensile strength, ensuring stable pulling and accurate breaking during installation.

Q: Can pop rivets be used for structural heavy-load connection?

3 open-end pop rivets are not suitable for heavy structural loads. Professional structural blind rivets are required for high-strength engineering connection scenarios.

If you need custom-size blind rivets and pop rivets for industrial assembly, browse our blind rivet product catalog for complete specifications and material options.

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