AMY GREEN AND THE GREEN VISION FOUNDATION HOSTED THE FOOTPRINT OF LIFE DURING CLIMATE WEEK NYC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adam Met and Planet Reimagined, and Laureus Ambassador Garrett McNamara Honored at Invite-Only Core Club Dinner

New York, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







L: Amy Green; R: Eric Adams

Philanthropist and environmental advocate Amy Green and The Green Vision Foundation hosted The Footprint of Life on September 24 at Core Club in New York City during Climate Week NYC. The intimate, invite-only dinner honored Adam Met and the climate advocacy nonprofit he founded, Planet Reimagined, as well as big-wave surfer and Laureus Ambassador Garrett McNamara on behalf of Laureus Sport for Good.

Held during Climate Week NYC, The Footprint of Life was created to harness the collective power of its guests to protect the planet, transform lives and create a lasting legacy for generations to come.

The evening recognized Adam Met, Founder and Executive Director of Planet Reimagined, for his work advancing ambitious, actionable responses to climate change. A musician, educator and advocate, Met has built Planet Reimagined into an organization that brings together researchers, advocates, policymakers and partners to turn climate ideas into scalable solutions.

Garrett McNamara was also honored for his commitment to using sport as a force for positive change. A Laureus Ambassador, McNamara accepted the award on behalf of Laureus Sport for Good, recognizing the organization's work to transform the lives of children and young people through sport.

The evening was presented in partnership with Laureus Sport for Good, the global organization that uses the power of sport to help children and young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage. The Footprint of Life focused on the potential for sport, philanthropy and global leadership to work together to address some of the world's most urgent environmental and humanitarian challenges.

“The Footprint of Life is about recognizing that every one of us leaves an impact-and deciding together what we want that impact to be,” said Amy Green.“By bringing extraordinary people into one room, we had an opportunity to turn conversation into collaboration and individual influence into collective action. This evening was ultimately about the world we leave behind and the lives we have the power to change now.”

Guests gathered for a black-tie dinner centered on connection, responsibility and action.

Notable guests in attendance included renowned oceanographer and Mission Blue founder Dr. Sylvia Earle; philanthropist and The Giving Back Foundation founder Meera Gandhi; television personality Melissa Gorga; former New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Lava for Good founder and CEO Jason Flom; Bank of America Executive Vice Chair Julian Mylchreest; MLB All-Star Joey Votto; former NBA player and coach M.L. Carr; human rights advocate Ilwad Elman; fashion designers Alejandra Alonso Rojas and Andrew Kwon; actor and filmmaker Randall Batinkoff; environmental justice advocate Saad Amer; We The Planet founder Kunal Sood; interior designer Nicole Fuller; real estate developer and entrepreneur Tony Cho; and Laureus U.S. Ambassador Kely Nascimento, among others.

The Footprint of Life was supported by Cerity Partners, The Twenty Five, Privé and Worth Magazine.







Adam Met









Amy Green

ABOUT THE FOOTPRINT OF LIFE

The Footprint of Life is an intimate gathering created to harness the collective power of sport, philanthropy and global leadership to protect the planet, transform lives and build a lasting legacy for generations to come. Hosted by Amy Green, the event brings together leaders and changemakers with the vision, influence and resources to turn meaningful dialogue into measurable action.

ABOUT THE GREEN VISION FOUNDATION

The Green Vision Foundation is a philanthropic foundation established by Amy and Gary Green and dedicated to environmental conservation, wildlife protection and supporting communities across Africa. Through advocacy, partnerships and philanthropic investment, the foundation works to protect natural habitats, combat climate change and help create a more sustainable future.

ABOUT ADAM MET AND PLANET REIMAGINED

Adam Met, PhD, is a musician, educator and climate advocate, as well as the Founder and Executive Director of Planet Reimagined. Planet Reimagined is a nonprofit climate organization that connects research with action, bringing together researchers, advocates, policymakers and partners to develop and advance scalable climate solutions.

ABOUT GARRETT McNAMARA

Garrett McNamara is a world-renowned big-wave surfer and Laureus Ambassador who uses his platform to champion the power of sport to improve young people's lives. His work with Laureus Sport for Good has included supporting Waves for Change in South Africa, which uses surf therapy to strengthen the mental health and well-being of children and young people.

ABOUT LAUREUS SPORT FOR GOOD

Laureus Sport for Good is a global organization that uses the power of sport to help children and young people overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage. Working with community-based programs around the world, Laureus Sport for Good supports initiatives that use sport to improve young people's lives and contribute to stronger, safer and more inclusive communities.

CONTACT: Dawn Kamerling The Press House...