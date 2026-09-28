Direct Relocation Services - Licensed Direct Interstate Carrier USDOT #3000931 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida - BBB A-Rated & Accredited | ATA MSC Member

Direct Relocation Services says November through March is the least expensive window to relocate - and the easiest time to secure a licensed carrier

- Justin Perez, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation ServicesFT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Relocation Services - Florida and Georgia's licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 - today published guidance for families weighing whether to move before the holidays or wait for spring. The company's analysis of its own booking patterns and industry pricing shows that long distance moves scheduled between November and March cost 15 to 25 percent less than the same move in peak season, and that the difference is driven almost entirely by demand rather than distance or service."Everyone hears the same advice - move in the summer when the weather is good and the kids are out of school," said Justin Perez, Co-Founder of Direct Relocation Services. "That advice is exactly why summer is the most expensive and most crowded time to move. From Florida, winter is objectively the more comfortable season to load a truck. A family that can shift a move from July to January keeps real money."Why the off-season costs lessPeak moving season runs May through August. During those months licensed carriers book out four to six weeks in advance, availability tightens at every price point, and less reputable operators enter the market to absorb overflow demand. From November through March that pressure disappears. The same carriers, crews, and trucks are available with one to two weeks' notice, and pricing reflects the lower demand.On an $8,000 long distance move, the off-season difference is $1,200 to $2,000.The Florida and Georgia advantageFor families leaving Florida, winter weather is not a factor. Average December through February high temperatures in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa sit in the mid-60s to mid-70s with low humidity - more comfortable moving conditions than a Florida July. Georgia winters are mild by national standards, with Atlanta averaging highs in the low 50s in January. The relevant weather question is the destination, and Direct Relocation Services monitors conditions along every delivery route and communicates proactively when winter weather may affect scheduling.Better availability, better flexibilityOff-season booking also gives families room to adjust. Real estate closings move; job start dates shift. A move booked with a licensed carrier in January can typically be rescheduled with a phone call. The same request in July often means losing the date entirely."The winter buyer's market and the winter moving market line up," Perez said. "Fewer competing buyers, more motivated sellers, and lower moving costs - all in the same transaction. For a family sitting on Florida home equity and looking at a destination market like Nashville, Charlotte, or Indianapolis, that combination does not exist in June."What to plan forDirect Relocation Services recommends that families considering a winter move book two to four weeks ahead, avoid the December 20 through January 3 window when building management offices and HOAs are thinly staffed, and provide the full delivery address at booking so winter access conditions can be assessed in advance.The company's complete guide is available at directrelocationservices.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate CARRIER - not a broker - operating under USDOT #3000931 with Broker Authority: NONE. Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company handles long distance relocations originating in Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 2,000+ verified reviews across nine independent platforms and a member of the American Trucking Associations Moving and Storage Conference. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. Verify at dot - USDOT #3000931.Media ContactJustin Perez - Co-FounderDirect Relocation Services... | 855.378.3110directrelocationservices4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

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Off-Season Moves Save Florida and Georgia Families 15 to 25 Percent News Provided By Direct Relocation services September 28, 2026, 23:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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