Russian Central Bank Lowers Exchange Rates For Major Currencies Against Ruble

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) reduced official exchange rates for major foreign currencies against the Russian ruble on Monday, lowering the U.S. dollar rate by approximately 56 kopecks to 84.3 rubles.

In an official statement, the CBR reported that the euro fell by nearly 2 rubles to reach approximately 95.9 rubles, while the Chinese yuan declined by about 11 kopecks to settle at approximately 12.5 rubles.

//Petra// AF