JPA Opens University Grant Applications For Members, Dependents

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The Council of the Jordan Press Association (JPA) announced on Monday the opening of applications for university grants for the 2026–2027 academic year, in accordance with approved criteria and regulations.

Applications will be accepted starting Tuesday morning until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, the JPA said in a statement, noting that submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

For undergraduate grants offered to dependents of JPA members, applicants must be sons or daughters of active members who are not currently receiving other university educational support.

Priority will be given to students who have not previously benefited from JPA grants, with members permitted to submit one application per child. Grants will be awarded to eligible applicants with the highest High School General Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) scores.

High school certificates issued outside Jordan must be officially equated by competent national authorities.

For master's degree scholarships offered to active JPA members, applicants must be practicing journalists with settled financial obligations to the association, relevant professional experience, and no prior scholarship support from the JPA. Priority will be granted to members who have not received graduate scholarships from external entities or educational opportunities through the association.

Required documentation for undergraduate dependents includes a certified copy of the 2026 Tawjihi grade transcript, a copy of the national ID card (both sides), and an official equivalency certificate for non-Jordanian high school qualifications.

Master's degree applicants must submit a certified copy of their bachelor's degree certificate and transcript, an updated resume detailing professional experience, a copy of a valid JPA membership card, and a financial clearance certificate issued by the association.

Interested members can submit applications and inquiries at the JPA headquarters during official working hours or through the association's digital communication channels.

//Petra// AF