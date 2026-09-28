Jordan Condemns Storming Of Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Far-Right Minister, Settlers

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Monday condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif by far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and extremist settlers, under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Fouad Majali denounced the breach as a“flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and the historic and legal status quo of the holy site,” according to a ministry statement.

Majali reiterated the Kingdom's absolute rejection of these repeated incursions facilitated by Israeli forces, characterising them as provocative measures aimed at imposing new realities on Al Aqsa Mosque through attempts at temporal and spatial division.

The ministry warned against the consequences of continued violations, emphasising that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Majali called on the international community to adopt a firm position obligating Israel, as the occupying power, to cease all illegal actions against Jerusalem's holy sites and end restrictions limiting worshippers' access to the complex.

He reaffirmed that the total area of Al Aqsa Mosque, spanning 144 dunams, is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims.

He added that the Jerusalem Waqf and Al Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, under the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, remains the sole legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction over the site's management and access entry.