JAF Evacuates 33Rd Group Of Sick Gaza Children For Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday evacuated the 33rd group of sick children from the Gaza Strip through the“Jordanian Medical Corridor” initiative, launched under Royal directives.

The latest group comprised 51 children accompanied by 53 family members. They were transferred to Jordan to receive treatment at several hospitals, according to a JAF statement.

The evacuations, which began in March 2025, are carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to JAF statement, the initiative reflects Jordan's humanitarian and medical role in supporting Palestinians and alleviating their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in Gaza, while also providing the necessary healthcare to people in the war-torn Strip.

Jordan also operates two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the northern part of the Strip, established in 2009 following the 2008 war, and another in Khan Younis in the south, established in November 2023 following the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza.

Other Jordanian humanitarian initiatives include a mobile bakery and the“Restoring Hope” programme, which provides prosthetic limbs for amputees.