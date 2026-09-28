'Impose Governor's Rule In Balochistan First': Shafi Jan Challenges Federal Govt

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shafi Jan has said that if the law and order situation is being cited as a justification for imposing governor's rule, then governor's rule should first be imposed in Balochistan, as a large part of the province has become a no-go area. He said any attempt to impose governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would trigger a public reaction.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Home Affairs Tariq Saeed Marwat, Shafi Jan said federal ministers were repeatedly linking terrorism with the KP government and appeared to be following the same“rehearsed script.” He alleged that efforts were being made to build a negative narrative against the provincial government.

Shafi Jan said the KP government was ready to sit with all stakeholders to discuss counterterrorism and policy-making, but alleged that the federal government's intentions were not sincere. He further accused the federal government of trying to create confrontation between the public and state institutions.

He said Rs7.4 billion had been paid to Heavy Industries Taxila and other relevant federal institutions for the purchase of 57 modern pieces of equipment for the police, but only 13 had been delivered so far. He alleged that delaying tactics were being used in providing the equipment to the police.

The provincial information minister said the police budget had been increased to Rs191 billion, while Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had announced a Rs35 billion package for the police and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). He said police had received the largest allocation after the health and education sectors, with law and order and policing given significant priority in the KP budget.

Shafi Jan said the province had sacrificed 80,000 lives in the war against terrorism, yet it was still being blamed. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not being given its due share in the fight against terrorism.

He said Chief Minister Sohail Afridi had written several letters seeking a meeting of the Apex Committee, but had received no response.

Shafi Jan said terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began after 9/11 with a telephone call. He claimed that Imran Khan had opposed drone strikes in the tribal districts and said that after coming to power in 2013, the PTI government had put KP on the path toward peace and development.

Also Read: Harassment Complaint at Bajaur Girls College Leads to Arrest

He said peace prevailed in the country after Imran Khan became prime minister, but claimed that the country was pushed back toward terrorism after Khan was removed from office.

Shafi Jan said Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar visited and toured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and should also visit Balochistan.

He said changing the date of the long march from September 27 was part of their political strategy. He called on the federal government to clarify whether it stood with Pakistan or India, adding that“we stand with Pakistan, and Pakistan is part of our faith.”