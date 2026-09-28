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Man Injured, Homes And Cars Damaged In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District

Man Injured, Homes And Cars Damaged In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District


2026-09-28 07:14:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional State Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, we have another casualty. In Boryspil district, a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his cheek. He was hospitalized," the statement said.

Private homes, a car, garages and fences were also damaged.

Read also: Russian attack sparks fires at farm and five-story building in Kyiv region's Bucha district, injuring

As Ukrinform reported, in Bucha district of Kyiv region, a Russian attack caused fires at the site of a non-operational farm and in a five-story apartment building. A man was injured.

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UkrinForm

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