Man Injured, Homes And Cars Damaged In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District
"Unfortunately, we have another casualty. In Boryspil district, a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his cheek. He was hospitalized," the statement said.
Private homes, a car, garages and fences were also damaged.Read also: Russian attack sparks fires at farm and five-story building in Kyiv region's Bucha district, injuring
As Ukrinform reported, in Bucha district of Kyiv region, a Russian attack caused fires at the site of a non-operational farm and in a five-story apartment building. A man was injured.
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