Man Injured, Homes And Cars Damaged In Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Regional State Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, we have another casualty. In Boryspil district, a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his cheek. He was hospitalized," the statement said.

Private homes, a car, garages and fences were also damaged.

Russian attack sparks fires at farm and five-story building in Kyiv region's Bucha district, injuring

As Ukrinform reported, in Bucha district of Kyiv region, a Russian attack caused fires at the site of a non-operational farm and in a five-story apartment building. A man was injured.