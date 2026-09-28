Non-Residential Building Hit In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District, Warehouse Catches Fire At Another Location

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"In the Obolonskyi district, a non-residential building was hit. At another location, a warehouse building caught fire," Klitschko said.

Russian attack damages 21 buildings, including kindergarten, in Bucha community

As Ukrinform reported, the number of people injured in Russian attacks in Kyiv had risen to 21, and one woman was killed.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine