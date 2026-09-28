Zelensky: Overall Drone Interception Rate Amounts To 70%, For Jet-Powered Drones Currently Only 57%

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in his evening addres, according to Ukrinform.

"The overall drone shoot-down rate as of today is 70% – this includes both regular and jet-powered shaheds. But for jet-powered shaheds, unfortunately, the rate is much lower than it needs to be – 57% for now. New interceptors are being actively tested," Zelensky said.

According to him, some combat units are already using them, but certain details still need to be refined to achieve sufficient effectiveness and scale.

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"We are pushing the developers to move faster. Every week, there must be more concrete results in terms of shoot-downs along the interception lines," the President said.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that two Ukrainian companies had successfully conducted combat tests of interceptors, during which a Russian high-speed Shahed drone was destroyed.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine