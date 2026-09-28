Zelensky Tasks Government And Parliament With Covering All Defense Funding Needs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state said this in, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, I held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine and our diplomatic team to discuss our key priorities in working with partners over the coming weeks – in response to this situation. The Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office, our military, and our negotiating team have a clear task – to meet Ukraine's current defense funding needs. Everything we can do together with our partners, using their funding – and this applies first and foremost to defense orders – must be 100% complete by the end of the year. So full funding is needed. And it must be secured," Zelensky said.

He noted that if government officials fulfill their part of the commitments by October 15 to secure the funding Ukraine needs, parliament must also have a clear timetable.

Zelensky: Russia has already begun additional mobilization

"The Government and our diplomats will maintain close communication with members of parliament," the President said, adding that he expects effective support from lawmakers.

As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense currently faces a budget shortfall of $27 billion.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine