War Update: 127 Combat Clashes At Front Line, Pokrovsk Sector Most Acvite Today

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported based on operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on September 28, 2026, published on Facebook.

"A total of 127 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes, dropping 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,200 kamikaze drones to strike targets and carried out 1,850 attacks on settlements and our troops' positions," the report said.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks, while one engagement is still ongoing. Russian forces carried out four airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs and conducted 152 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

During the day, in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions toward Nova Kozacha, Dovhenke, Khrypuny, Riznykove and Lozova. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack toward Kupyansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three attempts by Russian forces to advance near Ridkodub, Novoselivka and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped two attempts to advance near Yampil and Kryva Luka.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Pantsir-S2 and Russian UAV command and launch sites

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy assaults near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Dovha Balka and Vilne, as well as toward Kucheriv Yar and Zolotyi Kolodiaz. One more engagement is ongoing.

A total of 26 attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk sector. Russian forces attempted to advance near Svitne, Myrne and Molodetske, as well as toward Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 37 Russian soldiers were killed and three wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed two vehicles, eight pieces of specialized equipment, one command post for unmanned aerial vehicles, and 54 enemy shelters. Three vehicles, 11 UAV command posts and 223 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 175 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Oleksandrivka sector, near Oleksandrohrad and Berezove.

Two enemy attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole sector, near Hirke and Huliaipolske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by Russian forces to advance toward Novoandriivka, Yurkivka, Pavlivka and Stepnohirsk.

In the Kramatorsk and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the President, Russia has effectively already begun additional mobilizatio.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine