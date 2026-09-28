Russians Evacuate Civilians From Kupiansk Area Via Gas Pipeline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 2nd Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard“Charter” reported this on Facebook and released a video of the incident.

“The pipeline intended for saboteurs in the Kupiansk area has become a conduit for abducting people: the occupiers are herding children and the elderly through the gas pipeline to cover the withdrawal of their own forces,” the post reads.

As noted, on September 27,“Charter” reconnaissance drones captured footage of Russian troops leading civilians out of the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region. The corps is conducting counteroffensive operations, and the occupiers are fleeing, hiding behind civilians.

“The video shows nine people: children, elderly people, and one person on crutches. Walking alongside them are men of draft age in civilian clothing. Most likely, these are Russian soldiers who have taken off their uniforms and are retreating from the line of fire under the cover of children and the elderly,” the military speculates.

The unit added that Ukrainian troops saw the group but did not open fire because there were civilians present: children and the elderly. That was exactly what the Russians were counting on.

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“We have documented this incident. The evidence will be forwarded for an investigation into war crimes,” the National Guard members concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the front lines over the past 24 hours, on September 27, the enemy launched two attacks in the Kupiansk sector in the areas of Kivsharivka and Kolisnykivka.