Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick

Deputy Director, Engagement and Impact, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University

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Sarah's work focuses on Australian climate extremes. Her work explores observed trends in droughts and heat waves and estimating the uncertainty associated with observations. Sarah is also working on determining the natural and human components of observed regional climate change in Australia, using both observed and climate model data. She will also investigate the combined affects of natural variability and increased greenhouse forcings on changes in climate extremes throughout the 21st Century.



2017–present ARC Future fellow, UNSW

2014–2017 ARC DECRA fellow, UNSW

2011–2014 Postdoctoral fellow, UNSW 2009–2011 Climate Scientist, CSIRO



2010 UNSW, PhD 2005 Macquarie University, Bachelor of Science



Climate Change Processes (040104)

Climatology (Excl. Climate Change Processes) (040105) Atmospheric Sciences (0401)

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