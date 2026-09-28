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Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick

Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick


2026-09-28 07:13:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Deputy Director, Engagement and Impact, The ARC Centre of Excellence for the Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University
Profile Articles

Sarah's work focuses on Australian climate extremes. Her work explores observed trends in droughts and heat waves and estimating the uncertainty associated with observations. Sarah is also working on determining the natural and human components of observed regional climate change in Australia, using both observed and climate model data. She will also investigate the combined affects of natural variability and increased greenhouse forcings on changes in climate extremes throughout the 21st Century.

Experience
  • 2017–present ARC Future fellow, UNSW
  • 2014–2017 ARC DECRA fellow, UNSW
  • 2011–2014 Postdoctoral fellow, UNSW
  • 2009–2011 Climate Scientist, CSIRO
Education
  • 2010 UNSW, PhD
  • 2005 Macquarie University, Bachelor of Science
Research Areas
  • Climate Change Processes (040104)
  • Climatology (Excl. Climate Change Processes) (040105)
  • Atmospheric Sciences (0401)

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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