Senior Lecturer, School of Politics & International Relations, Australian National University

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Svitlana Chernykh is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Politics and International Relations at the Australian National University (ANU). Prior to coming to ANU, she was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Oxford. She is the recipient of the 2009 Paul Lazarsfeld Award for the Best Paper in Political Communication from the American Political Science Association and the Discovery Early Career Researcher Award from the Australian Research Council (2016-2018). Her research focuses on democratisation, comparative political institutions (election, parties, constitutions), and executive-legislative relations. Her work has been published in many of the discipline's leading journals, including the Journal of Politics, Comparative Political Studies, Political Communication, Legislative Studies Quarterly, and Political Research Quarterly.

–present Senior Lecturer, Australian National University

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