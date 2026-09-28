John is a PhD candidate in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of British Columbia. Their work focuses on understanding factors involved in influenza infectivity. In particular, they apply structural biology and biophysical techniques to study the viral hemagglutinin protein and its interactions.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.