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John Ni

John Ni


2026-09-28 07:13:19
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of British Columbia
Profile Articles

John is a PhD candidate in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of British Columbia. Their work focuses on understanding factors involved in influenza infectivity. In particular, they apply structural biology and biophysical techniques to study the viral hemagglutinin protein and its interactions.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of British Columbia
Education
  • 2023 McGill University, BSc Biochemistry

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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