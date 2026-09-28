Scalare Partners' Tank Stream Labs Expands Into Queensland With Brisbane Launch
|For more information, please contact:
|Carolyn Breeze
|Giles Bourne
|Chief Executive Officer
|Co-Founding Partner and Executive Director
|Scalare Partners
|Scalare Partners
|+61 408 606 046
|+61 409 548 096
|...
|...
About Scalare Partners
Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. As a dynamic force in the tech startup landscape, we offer a range of products and services to support all founders as they scale their early-stage businesses.
We are deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem, driving change through impactful initiatives such as the Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition where we partner with government and corporates to support and promote the most promising technology businesses and founders. Our focus extends to working with female and culturally diverse founders, addressing the unique challenges they encounter in fundraising and scaling their businesses. This engagement not only enriches the tech landscape but also creates lucrative revenue and investment opportunities for Scalare Partners.
At the heart of our business model is the provision of products and services and expert advice tailored to the specific needs of early-stage businesses. We also provide direct investment into selected outstanding businesses and with a current emphasis on the Australian and USA technology sectors, we are building a portfolio spanning across diverse geographies, including Australia, USA, New Zealand, Singapore, UK, and Europe. Scalare Partners is not just an investor; we are architects of growth, collaborators in innovation, and catalysts for positive change in the technology landscape.
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About Tank Stream Labs
Tank Stream Labs is a community-focused flexible workspace provider delivering premium coworking environments and flexible workspace solutions for startups, scaleups, SMEs and established businesses across Australia. Founded in 2012, Tank Stream Labs supports businesses at different stages of growth with flexible memberships, dedicated desks, enterprise workspace solutions and access to a national business community.
With eight locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane, Tank Stream Labs provides coworking spaces, dedicated desks, enterprise solutions, meeting rooms, boardrooms and event spaces. We also offer private office suites through our Tank Stream Suites brand, providing tailored workspace options for businesses seeking a dedicated, professional environment.
Tank Stream Labs is part of the Scalare Partners group, connecting its community with a broader ecosystem of investment, business support, partnerships and growth opportunities.
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Forward-Looking Statements
Scalare Partners prepared this release using available information. Statements about ensuring legacy, future capital expenditures, potential investments, operating activities and the Company's business plan and timing are forward-looking statements. The Company believes such statements are reasonable, but it cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking information is often identified by words like "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words, including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events, or results that may, could, would, might, or will occur or be taken or achieved. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. The information, opinions, and conclusions in this release are not warranted for fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness. To the maximum extent permitted by the law, none of Scalare Partners, its directors, employees, agents, advisers, or any other person accepts any liability, including liability arising from fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of this release or its contents or otherwise in connection with it.
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Source: Scalare Partners
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