7 Bills Lined Up For Today Water Scarcity Among Key Issues

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is set for a heavy legislative agenda today, the sixth day of its current session, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scheduled to move seven bills for consideration and passing, even as members prepare to flag pressing public concerns ranging from flood devastation to drinking water scarcity.

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According to the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the Chief Minister-holding charge of Housing and Urban Development, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Finance-will seek consideration and passage of a slew of legislations tomorrow, including amendments to municipal laws, GST provisions, and salary and pension statutes for ministers and legislators.

Prominent among the bills is the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 10 of 2026), which seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.

The Chief Minister will also move a bill (L.A. Bill No. 11 of 2026) tomorrow to“consolidate and amend the law to replace permission-based control with rule-based governance” - a measure aimed at enabling citizens and enterprises to plan, invest and work with confidence, and to foster Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment and sustains long-term economic growth in the Union Territory.

Another key legislation on tomorrow's agenda is the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (L.A. Bill No. 12 of 2026), seeking to amend the J&K GST Act, 2017.

The Chief Minister will also table amendments to laws governing the salaries and allowances of ministers and members of the legislature tomorrow. These include L.A. Bill No. 13 of 2026 to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers' and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956; L.A. Bill No. 14 of 2026 to amend the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960; and L.A. Bill No. 15 of 2026 to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984.

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In addition, L.A. Bill No. 16 of 2026 seeks to amend certain enactments for“decriminalising and rationalising offences” for ease of living and ease of doing business, besides repealing certain enactments Attention Notices

Before the legislative business tomorrow, the House will take up Calling Attention Notices on matters of urgent public importance.

MLA Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi) will call the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister (Minister Incharge Public Works) to the situation arising due to lack of connectivity from the Kulgam-Qazigund Road to Chaki Badwani, causing significant inconvenience to the people.

MLA Ajaz Ahmed Jan will call the attention of the Chief Minister (Minister Incharge Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction) to the situation arising due to recent flash floods and landslides in Poonch, Rajouri and Pirpanchal, which caused loss of precious lives and extensive damage to houses, roads and public property, necessitating immediate government attention for relief and restoration of connectivity.

MLA Sheikh Ahsan (Pardesi) will call the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister (Minister Incharge Mining) to the situation arising from recent Mining Department directions requiring environmental clearance for lifting and removal of loose material, which has caused serious difficulties for persons dealing with stone quarries and allied activities.

MLA Javaid Riyaz (Bedar) will call the attention of the Minister Incharge Jal Shakti to the scarcity of potable drinking water in Village Alambal, Mirgund area of Pattan Constituency.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan will call the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister (Minister Incharge Public Works) to the encroachment of a Nallah on Jail Road, Kathua, by jail authorities, which has obstructed the free flow of the Nallah, causing damage to the road, inconvenience to commuters and affecting the health of residents.

Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi will call the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister (Minister Incharge Industries and Commerce) to the continuous use of Pet Coke by cement factories in the Khrew-Khanmoh area, which is producing deadly pollution and posing a grave threat to human and animal life.

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The session tomorrow is scheduled to begin with Question Hour before moving to the listed business the official communication reads. (KNS)