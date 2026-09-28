Discovery Addiction Services Observes Substance Use Prevention Month By Focusing On The Groups Most At Risk

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Eight-Center Network Across Five States Offers Specialized Care for Young Adults, Teens, Veterans, First Responders, and Families With Measurement-Based Care

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October is Substance Use Prevention Month, a national observance promoted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to highlight the role prevention plays in healthier communities. Discovery Addiction Services is using the month to draw attention to a simple reality: substance use does not affect every group the same way, and prevention works best when care is built around the people who face the greatest risk.Some of those risks come with the job. Veterans and first responders are regularly exposed to trauma, and many turn to alcohol or drugs to cope with what they have seen. Others come with a stage of life. Young adults between 18 and 25 are navigating independence, identity, and new pressures at the same time, and traditional programs are not always designed for them. Discovery Addiction Services offers specialized treatment programs for veterans, first responders, young adults, teens ages 13 to 17, executives, airline professionals, people living with chronic pain, and families. Program availability varies by center.Because substance use and mental health conditions so often appear together, each program is prepared to treat co-occurring disorders such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD alongside addiction. Patients move through a full continuum of levels of care, including medically supervised detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and online treatment. Therapy draws on CBT, DBT, individual and group sessions, family programming, and experiential approaches such as yoga, meditation, art, and music.Every patient's progress is measured. Discovery Addiction Services assesses 27 wellness indicators before, during, and after treatment, using a measurement-based approach verified by Mass General Brigham, a teaching hospital of Harvard. Among former patients, 99% report they can identify their triggers and know when to ask for help, and 97% say they understand how to control their symptoms. After discharge, patients receive free access to the Discovery365 app for a year of follow-up support, along with lifelong alumni groups and events through Discovery for Life.The network includes Brookdale in Scotrun, Pennsylvania; Casa Palmera in Del Mar, California; Cliffside Malibu and Cliffside West Los Angeles in California; New Hope Ranch in Manor, Texas; PARC in Houston, Texas; Pinelands in Medford, New Jersey; and Prosperity in Tacoma, Washington. Discovery Addiction Services is in-network with most major carriers, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, Kaiser, Optum, TriWest, and UnitedHealthcare, and select centers accept Medicaid plans. The admissions team is available 24/7 to verify coverage.About Discovery Addiction ServicesDiscovery Addiction Services, part of Discovery Behavioral Health, operates eight substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment centers across California, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington. Its facilities are Joint Commission and/or CARF accredited and offer detox, residential, PHP, IOP, and online treatment, along with specialized programs, Discovery365 post-treatment support, and Discovery for Life alumni services. Learn more at discoveryaddictionservices.

Wes Morgan

Discovery Addiction Services

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Discovery Addiction Services Observes Substance Use Prevention Month by Focusing on the Groups Most at Risk News Provided By MGMT Digital September 28, 2026, 22:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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