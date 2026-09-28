Denton Black Film Festival Unveils 'Together We Make' As 2027 Theme For Nation's First Major Black Film Fest Of The Year

The Denton Black Film Festival returns January 27-31, 2027, with the theme "Together We Make."

The largest Black film festival in Texas and the Southwest returns Jan. 27-31, 2027, with a virtual extension to Feb. 7 and Creative Connect events statewide.

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The largest Black film festival in Texas and the Southwest returns January 27–31, 2027, with a virtual extension through February 7 and Creative Connect gatherings across Texas.As the largest Black film festival in Texas and the Southwest and the first major Black film festival of the year in the United States, DBFF sets the tone each January for a season of storytelling, culture, and community. Over the years, it has become a go-to destination for film, music, art, spoken word, and thought-provoking workshops, welcoming audiences and creatives from across the country and around the world.CREATIVE CONNECT AND THE ROAD TO DBFFThis fall, DBFF will build momentum toward its 2027 festival through Road to DBFF, a campaign highlighting the creative people, communities, and connections that contribute to the festival's work. The campaign builds on Creative Connect gatherings held since June in San Antonio, Austin, Waco, and Houston. Through these conversations, DBFF is introducing the festival to creatives across Texas while learning more about their work, interests, and communities. Additional Road to DBFF activities to be announced.A THEME BUILT ON COLLABORATION“Our festival has always been about more than film. It's about what happens when a community comes together to create something meaningful,” said DBFF Executive Director Harry Eaddy and Associate Director Linda Eaddy.“Together We Make reflects the filmmakers, artists, sponsors, volunteers, audiences, and community partners who build DBFF each year. As the nation's first major Black film festival of 2027, we look forward to bringing together people from across Texas, throughout the country, and around the world, in person and online, to help shape DBFF's next chapter.”FESTIVAL SUPPORTERSThe 2027 festival is supported by the City of Denton and by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand through the Jordan Black Community Commitment, and is supported in part by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.SUBMISSIONS NOW OPENDBFF is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for the 2027 festival via FilmFreeway. Submission categories include Narrative Features, Documentary Features, Short Narrative Films, Short Documentary Films, Original Music Videos, College Student Shorts, Texas High School Student Shorts, and Texas Short Screenplays..Regular Deadline: October 15, 2026.Extended Deadline: November 4, 2026.Notification Date: December 4, 2026Filmmakers and creatives from around the world are invited to submit work that reflects the richness, diversity, and complexity of Black experiences, cultures, and communities. Full eligibility guidelines and submission details are available at filmfreeway/DentonBlackFilmFestival.Sponsorship opportunities for the 2027 festival, including the Road to DBFF tour, are also available; interested organizations can inquire directly with the DBFF team.###ABOUT THE DENTON BLACK FILM FESTIVALStorytelling. Culture. Community. These three words are at the heart of the Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF), the largest Black film festival in Texas and the Southwest. Through film, music, spoken word, comedy, art, and other creative experiences, DBFF celebrates Black culture while creating opportunities for people to connect through shared stories and experiences.Presented by the Denton Black Film Festival Institute (DBFFI, Inc.), DBFF educates, entertains, and inspires by centering Black culture and creative voices while embracing the shared human experiences that connect us all. The 2027 festival, themed“Together We Make,” will take place in Denton, Texas, January 27–31, with virtual programming continuing through February 7. DBFF is supported by the City of Denton, the Texas Commission on the Arts, and by Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand through the Jordan Black Community Commitment. Learn more at dentonbff.MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Neil Foote

Denton Black Film Festival Institute

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Denton Black Film Festival Unveils 'Together We Make' as 2027 Theme for Nation's First Major Black Film Fest of the Year News Provided By Denton Black Film Festival (DBFF) September 28, 2026, 22:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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