AWAIM Announces Multi-Year Corporate Sponsorship With Hong Kong Ballet

AWAIM x HK Ballet Partnership

Aligning financial leadership with cultural excellence, AWAIM® partners with Hong Kong Ballet as an official corporate sponsor for three seasons.

- Ivan IllanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Financial and investment management firm AWAIM(瞻盛財富有限公司) today announced a major multi-year corporate sponsorship with Hong Kong Ballet spanning the next three seasons. The partnership reflects AWAIM's ongoing commitment to fostering world-class cultural institutions, artistic innovation, and community engagement across the region.As one of Asia's premier classical ballet companies, Hong Kong Ballet is internationally recognized for its vibrant repertoire, blend of traditional classical mastery, and dynamic contemporary productions. Through this strategic three-season commitment, AWAIM will support the company's ambitious performance calendar, outreach initiatives, and global artistic collaborations."We are deeply honored to partner with Hong Kong Ballet over the next three seasons," said Ivan Illan, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of AWAIM. "Hong Kong Ballet exemplifies world-class discipline, vision, and creativity-values that resonate strongly with our approach to long-term wealth management and global perspective. We look forward to supporting their extraordinary dancers and artistic team as they continue to inspire audiences both locally and on the global stage."The sponsorship will kick off in the upcoming season, with AWAIM featured prominently across performance house programmes, digital media initiatives, and special donor events.For more information about AWAIM and its global investment management services, please visit (USA) or (Hong Kong).About AWAIM (瞻盛財富有限公司)AWAIM (Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management) is an investment management firm serving high-net-worth clients and institutions across global markets. Operating with dual hubs in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, AWAIM specializes in macroeconomic analysis, risk-managed portfolio strategies, and bespoke wealth solutions tailored to cross-border needs.About Hong Kong BalletOne of Asia's premier classical ballet companies, Hong Kong Ballet (HKB) is internationally recognized for its top-caliber performances, artistic excellence, and engaging educational programs. Led by Artistic Director Septime Webre, HKB features dancers from around the globe, presenting a diverse repertoire ranging from timeless classics to groundbreaking contemporary works.Media Contacts:AWAIM Media RelationsEmail:...Website: |Hong Kong Ballet CommunicationsEmail:...Website:

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AWAIM Announces Multi-Year Corporate Sponsorship with Hong Kong Ballet News Provided By AWAIM September 28, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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