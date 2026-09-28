BA Stock Clocks Worst Day In Nearly 1.5 Years As FAA Reportedly Puts Max 10 Certification On Hold



The Wall Street Journal first reported the underlying problem on Saturday, citing Boeing documents.

The jet was previously expected to be certified in the coming weeks. The Max 10 is the largest jet in Boeing's best-selling single-aisle family and has been years behind schedule.

Boeing (BA) shares fell about 7% on Monday, clocking its worst day since April 2025, as investors digested a fresh regulatory setback for the company's biggest 737 Max 10 variant jet.

FAA To Delay Boeing 737 Max 10 Approval

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is delaying certification of the 737 Max 10 variant because of a newly flagged software issue, just as Boeing appeared close to winning approval to start delivering the jet, Bloomberg reported. According to the report, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters at an event near Washington that the agency will wait until it decides whether the glitch is a“safety of flight” concern. He added that approval will wait until the FAA is“satisfied that we don't have an issue here.”

BA's Software Concerns

The Wall Street Journal first reported the underlying problem on Saturday, citing Boeing documents. The Journal said an update to the flight-management computer can drop automated vertical navigation after a missed approach if the crew changes the planned path. In that narrow case, pilots may have to fly more themselves at low altitude. Boeing reportedly told operators in August that the issue was not an immediate safety risk and said it had reminded airlines of existing procedures. A lasting software fix had been slated for 2028; the company now says it is trying to move that work up.

The glitch is tied to flight-management software versions 14 and 14.1. The recently certified Max 7 used version 14. The Max 10 used 14.1 in certification testing.

Southwest and United have told Boeing they do not want new jets with the affected software and would rather take an earlier version, the Journal reported. Several U.S. airlines said their in-service Max fleets do not use those builds. The FAA said over the weekend it was reviewing the issue.

The jet was previously expected to be certified in the coming weeks.

Why BA's Max 10 Delay Matters

The Max 10 is the largest jet in Boeing's best-selling single-aisle family and has been years behind schedule. Flight testing finished in July.

As recently as last week, Alaska Airlines, one of the large customers, still thought certification could come within days. The smaller Max 7 was certified in August, with first deliveries also hanging in the balance if regulators treat the software as a safety issue.

The jet accounts for roughly 30% of Boeing's undelivered 737 orders. Firm Max 10 orders have been cited in the 1,400-to-1,500 range. Starting deliveries would let Boeing begin converting a large slice of that backlog into cash.

How Did BA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BA stock stayed 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that a software issue is not sufficient to warrant selling the stock.

View this Stocktwits post

Another user, likewise, dismissed the concerns.

View this Stocktwits post

BA stock has fallen 15% year-to-date.

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