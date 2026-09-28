Why NVTS Stock Surged 20% After-Hours



Navitas said it was selected after a competitive evaluation of leading U.S. silicon carbide technology companies.

The project will develop and validate a domestic manufacturing process through design, fabrication, and testing. Stocktwits retail sentiment turned 'bullish' as message volume climbed to 'high' from 'normal' over the past 24 hours.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS) shares jumped 20% in after-hours trading on Monday after the company said it had been selected for a U.S. Army-sponsored program to develop ultra-high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technology. The program's financial terms were not disclosed.

At the time of writing, NVTS shares had pared some of their after-hours gains but were still trading 14% higher. Earlier, the stock ended the regular session 3.85% lower.

Army Selects Navitas For ALATTIS Program

The company was awarded the ALATTIS program, which stands for Accelerated, Large-Area, 10 kV SiC IGBT. The initiative will focus on developing next-generation 10 kV silicon carbide power semiconductor technology.

The Army selected Navitas following a competitive evaluation involving leading U.S. silicon carbide technology companies. Navitas said the selection recognized its work in ultra-high-voltage SiC innovation, its ability to deliver defense-grade performance and reliability, and its U.S.-anchored manufacturing ecosystem for advanced power semiconductor technologies.

Focus On Domestic Manufacturing

The ALATTIS prototype project will develop, execute, and validate a domestic manufacturing process for ultra-high-voltage SiC power semiconductor devices. The work will use an iterative process involving design, fabrication, and testing.

The program is sponsored by the Army Research Laboratory, which operates under the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command.

The initiative aims to develop 10 kV SiC insulated-gate bipolar transistors and related PiN diode technologies for mission-critical systems used by the Armed Forces.

Navitas' Ultra-High-Voltage SiC Portfolio

Navitas' GeneSiC silicon carbide portfolio covers voltage ratings ranging from 650 V to 6.5 kV and is manufactured through a U.S.-anchored supply chain.

The company has also developed several ultra-high-voltage SiC technologies over the years, including 6.5 kV SiC thyristors in 2010, 10-15 kV PiN diodes in 2012, and 6.5 kV SiC MOSFETs in 2021.

NVTS Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVTS improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose to 'high' from 'normal' during the same period.

NVTS stock has gained over 63% so far this year.

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