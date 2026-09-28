Nicesmmpanel Expands Multi-Platform Social Media Service Offering In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NiceSMMPanel, a social media marketing service provider, has expanded its multi-platform service offering in 2026, providing creators, businesses, agencies, and resellers with a centralized platform for managing social media marketing services across a range of major networks.

The platform brings multiple social media services into a single dashboard, allowing customers to browse available services, submit orders, manage account balances, and monitor order status from one location. The service catalogue currently covers more than a dozen social networks and includes platform-specific options for different types of social media accounts and content.

NiceSMMPanel's current service offering covers platforms including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Telegram, X, Discord, Twitch, Spotify, LinkedIn, Reddit, Pinterest, Vimeo, Quora, and other social networks.

Available services vary by platform and may include followers, subscribers, likes, views, reactions, shares, comments, members, livestream views, and other platform-specific engagement services. Customers can review individual service requirements, quantities, pricing, and delivery information before placing an order.

The expanded catalogue is intended to provide users managing multiple social media channels with a single point for accessing different types of social media marketing services rather than maintaining separate accounts with multiple providers.

The NiceSMMPanel platform is structured around a dashboard-based ordering process. Customers can select a social network and service, enter the relevant target link, specify the required quantity, and submit an order through their account.

The dashboard also provides access to order information and account balance management. Depending on the service, users can review delivery requirements and other applicable service terms before submitting an order.

For standard services, orders are generally based on publicly accessible social media links rather than account login credentials. The company's website states that social media passwords and account access are not required for its standard ordering process.

In addition to individual users, NiceSMMPanel provides functionality intended for agencies and social media resellers.

API access allows supported external systems to communicate with the panel for automated service management. According to the company's platform information, API functionality can be used for tasks such as retrieving available services, submitting orders, and monitoring order information.

This type of integration can be used by agencies or resellers that manage multiple social media campaigns and require an automated ordering workflow instead of submitting each order manually.

The platform's service structure is organized around the requirements of individual social networks. For example, Instagram services include options such as followers, likes, Reel views, Story views, saves, comments, and livestream views, while Facebook services include page and profile followers, likes, reactions, reviews, group members, and video-related services.

Service availability and requirements vary between platforms. Customers are therefore directed to select the service that corresponds with the specific profile, page, post, video, channel, group, or other supported social media target.

NiceSMMPanel also provides information explaining how different service types correspond to different target links. Account-level services generally require a profile or channel link, while content-level services may require the direct URL of a post, video, Reel, or other piece of content.

The platform is designed to accommodate several types of users, including individual creators, businesses managing their own social media accounts, agencies handling multiple campaigns, and resellers using automated ordering tools.

For smaller users, the dashboard provides a direct way to browse services and manage individual orders. Agencies and resellers can use account-management and API functionality where supported to handle larger numbers of orders and integrate the platform with their existing workflows.

The company says its focus is on providing access to multiple social media services through a centralized system while allowing users to select services according to their individual platform and campaign requirements.

About NiceSMMPanel

NiceSMMPanel

The company's platform also includes API functionality for supported automated ordering workflows and provides service-specific information covering target links, quantities, delivery requirements, and other applicable terms.





Attachment

NiceSMMPanel

For more information, visit