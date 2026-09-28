Galaxy Gaming's MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive Named Product Innovation Of The Year At Global Gaming Awards Americas 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc.® (OTC: GLXZ), the world's leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, today announced that MONOPOLY® Table Games Progressive has been named Product Innovation of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards Americas 2026, held in Las Vegas.

MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive, developed through Galaxy Gaming's exclusive licensing agreement with Hasbro®, transforms one of the world's most recognizable brands into a linked progressive table game experience. Since launch, the game has quickly become one of the industry's most talked-about new products, with installations now spanning North America and EMEA.

“This recognition means a great deal to our entire team,” said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming.“MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive set out to prove that a licensed brand and a progressive jackpot could come together in a way that's genuinely new and exciting for the casino floor, and this award confirms that players and operators feel the same way. It's especially meaningful to receive it during G2E week, as we introduce the next chapter of that innovation with MONOPOLY Building Riches, Spotlight Spin Progressive, and Galaxy Link.”

Now in its second decade, the Global Gaming Awards Americas is produced by Gaming America and Gambling Insider and is regarded as one of the gaming industry's most prestigious honors. Winners are selected by a panel of C-level industry executives, with the voting process independently overseen to ensure transparency and fairness.

Claire Hunter Gregson, Director, Business Development at Hasbro, shared,“MONOPOLY holds a unique position in casino gaming, with a level of recognition and enduring appeal few third-party brands can match. This award is a strong reflection of that brand strength and of Galaxy Gaming's innovation in bringing MONOPOLY to life on the casino floor.

The award comes as Galaxy Gaming exhibits at G2E 2026, running September 28 through October 1 at the Venetian Expo. At booth #4452, attendees can see MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive alongside its newest MONOPOLY-branded successor, MONOPOLY Building RichesTM, as well as Spotlight Spin ProgressiveTM and Galaxy LinkTM, the connective technology linking both new games together.

Visit Galaxy Gaming at booth #4452 during G2E 2026 to experience the award-winning MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive alongside MONOPOLY Building RichesTM, Spotlight Spin ProgressiveTM, and Galaxy LinkTM.

Hasbro, MONOPOLY, and Yahtzee are trademarks of Hasbro Inc. group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform, developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 140 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

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