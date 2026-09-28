Discovery Behavioral Health Keeps Watch For A Full Year After Discharge Through Its Discovery365 Program

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No-Cost Platform Built With Brigham and Women's Hospital and Videra Health Checks In With Patients for a Year After Treatment

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many people in behavioral health treatment, the most vulnerable stretch begins the day the program ends. Discovery Behavioral Health, which operates more than 130 substance use, mental health, and eating disorder programs nationwide for children, adolescents, and adults, addresses that transition through Discovery365, a proprietary platform that keeps clinicians connected to patients for a full year after discharge. The program is available to every Discovery patient at no cost, regardless of level of care or length of stay.Discovery365 follows a set schedule. Patients receive their first check-in link within 48 hours of completing treatment, then weekly links for the first month and monthly links through the rest of the year, for 16 touchpoints in total. For patients under 18, the links go to a parent. Beyond the answers themselves, the technology looks for signals a patient may not say out loud, including changes in speech rate, language patterns, facial expression, and perceived mood, so the care team can step in when someone shows signs of struggle or high-risk behavior.The platform is one piece of the company's broader commitment to measurement-based care. Discovery tracks 27 wellness indicators, including depression, anxiety, disordered eating, addiction indicators, and social influences, before, during, and for one year after treatment. Those results feed a database of more than 30,000 patient outcomes and a Learning Health System developed through a clinical research partnership with Mass General Brigham, the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, which provides third-party verification of patient outcomes. According to Videra Health, patients who engage with at least half of their Discovery365 check-ins show stronger recovery, better protective factors, and lower relapse rates.The same approach applies across every service line, from mental health treatment to substance use treatment and eating disorder treatment. Levels of care include residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programming, virtual programs, and outpatient TMS and ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant depression. Evidence-based modalities such as CBT, ACT, exposure response prevention, and dialectical behavior-informed care are paired with validated outcome measures, including the PHQ-9 and GAD-7, that guide treatment planning.Support continues after Discovery365's first year ends. Through Discovery for Life, former patients have ongoing access to free support groups, social events, and an alumni app connecting them with a community of peers for as long as they choose to use it. Discovery Behavioral Health services are preferred providers with most major insurance companies.About Discovery Behavioral HealthDiscovery Behavioral Health is headquartered at 18401 Von Karman Avenue, Suite 500, Irvine, CA 92612, and provides substance use, mental health, and eating disorder treatment for children, adolescents, and adults through more than 130 programs nationwide. Its continuum of care includes residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, virtual, and outpatient TMS and ketamine programs, supported by Discovery365 post-discharge monitoring and Discovery for Life alumni services. Learn more at discoverybehavioralhealth.

Wes Morgan

Discovery Behavioral Health

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Discovery Behavioral Health Keeps Watch for a Full Year After Discharge Through Its Discovery365 Program News Provided By MGMT Digital September 28, 2026, 22:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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