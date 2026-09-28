Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Maximizing Client Victories

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The nationally acclaimed Law Offices of Jeffery M. Leving, Ltd. will host the next presentation of the Arthur S. Kallow Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Seminar Series on October 21st at 6:30 p.m. CDT at 225 W. Wacker Drive in Chicago.This seminar will again explore advanced strategies designed to elevate client outcomes in family law litigation. Renowned matrimonial litigator James M. Hagler will present on the importance of strategic communications with clients to strengthen client relationships and improve outcomes. He will also address evidentiary issues arising in high conflict divorce - an essential topic for litigating sensitive, high-conflict cases involving parents and children.Attorney Hagler is nationally recognized for his representation of high-profile clients, including professional athletes, recording artists, and public officials. He has received numerous honors, including the Award of Merit from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children due to his experience and knowledge in international Hague Convention custody litigation.This session will also feature a discussion on identifying causes of actions to best serve clients in catastrophic injury and medical negligence cases, helping identify viable legal pathways to achieve optimal results.“Our focus is always on delivering the highest level of advocacy for our clients and their families,” said Jeffery M. Leving, founder and president of the firm who will facilitate the seminar.The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.Inquiries about this seminar should be made by emailing...The Arthur S. Kallow CLE Seminar SeriesThe Kallow CLE Seminar Series, which began in 2014, provides continuing legal education. CLE credit will be awarded to attorneys attending. The series was created in the relentless pursuit of excellence to maintain dominance in the firm's practice area, protecting clients, their property and children with countless significant court victories.Attorney Jeffery M. Leving is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the President of the United States in recognition of his 7,500 hours of service to this great nation. Leving co-authored the foundational Illinois joint custody law and has dedicated his career to safeguarding children and reuniting them with their fathers.To learn more about law and fatherhood, visit dadsrights.

JEFFERY LEVING

Law Offices of Jeffery M Leving, Ltd.

+1 312-296-3666

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leving Law Firm Matrimonial Law Seminar: Maximizing Client Victories News Provided By Law Offices of Jeffery M Leving, Ltd. September 28, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.