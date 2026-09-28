Klatch Coffee Celebrates National Coffee Day On September 29Th With Free Competition Cappuccinos

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Award-winning family coffee company serving Southern California for 33 years celebrates its expansion on National Coffee Day with free cappuccinos

- Heather Perry, Klatch Coffee CEORANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of National Coffee Day on Tuesday, September 29, Klatch Coffee is rolling out a major double milestone across Southern California: offering an absolutely free Competition Cappuccino ("Comp Capp") to every guest while officially launching the largest retail expansion in the company's 33-year history."This National Coffee Day is particularly special for all of us at Klatch," said Heather Perry, CEO of Klatch Coffee and two-time U.S. Barista Champion. "Not only are we celebrating everyone who grows, roasts, brews, and drinks coffee, but we are also embarking on our largest expansion in our 33-year history. Opening 11 new stores-expanding across South Orange County and entering San Diego for the first time ever allows us to bring our competition-grade coffee experience to thousands of new guests and communities."Celebrating Heritage with the "Comp Capp"To mark the occasion, every guest can claim a free Competition Cappuccino in the Klatch Coffee mobile app on September 29. The "Comp Capp" is a classic espresso-based drink that helped define Klatch's reputation on the global stage, reflecting its rich heritage in world coffee competitions. It remains the all-time favorite espresso drink of both CEO Heather Perry and Director of Retail Holly Perry, daughters of Klatch's founders Mike and Cindy Perry."The Competition Cappuccino holds a sacred place in our story," Heather Perry added. "It's the exact drink that defined our standards on the global barista stage and showcased our commitment to craft, balance, and quality sourcing. Gifting a Comp Capp to our guests on National Coffee Day is our way of sharing that history and saying thank you to the community that has supported us for over three decades."How to Claim Your Free Comp CappGuests can claim their complimentary Competition Cappuccino on National Coffee Day in three simple steps:Download the Mobile App: Download the Klatch Coffee app for iOS or AndroidOpen the App on Sept 29: Launch the app on National Coffee Day, Tuesday, September 29.Redeem Your Drink: Use the exclusive promo code shown in the app to order your Comp Capp, absolutely free! (OR: show the mobile app to the cashier in-person).*Max one redemption per guest. Cannot be combined with any other discount, promotion, or special offer.We can't wait to welcome you to Klatch Coffee on September 29, 2026 for National Coffee Day!About Klatch Coffee:Klatch Coffee is a family-founded, woman-owned coffee company based in Southern California and distributed worldwide for more than 3 decades. Klatch Coffee operates store locations across Southern California, an ecommerce website at , and supplies cafes, restaurants, and other partners with fresh-roasted beans on a wholesale basis.For photo assets, interviews, or samples for review please use the contact information.

Jeff Soto

KWSM: a digital Marketing Agency

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Klatch Coffee Celebrates National Coffee Day on September 29th with Free Competition Cappuccinos News Provided By KWSM Digital: a digital marketing agency September 28, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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