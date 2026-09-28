Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Introduction Of A Fixed Administration Fee And Reduced Management Fees On Certain Funds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP ( Ninepoint ) announced today that, subject to securityholder approval, it proposes to introduce a fixed administration fee for the funds listed in Appendix A of this release (each, a Fund and collectively, the Funds ), replacing the variable operating expenses currently being charged to these Funds (the Administration Fee Proposal ). Pending the required securityholder approval, and if Ninepoint proceeds with the change, the Administration Fee Proposal shall be implemented on or about January 1, 2027. Ninepoint, as manager, would then be responsible for the payment of operating expenses of each Fund, other than certain expenses, in exchange for the payment by the Fund of a fixed administration fee. The fixed administration fee will apply to all series of each Fund. The Administration Fee Proposal is aimed at providing greater predictability and transparency of the management expense ratio ( MER ) of each series of the Funds, which will consist of the management fee, the fixed administration fee, certain other expenses not included in the fixed administration fee and applicable taxes. Securityholders will also be protected against potential increases in future operating expenses. The Independent Review Committee of the Funds has reviewed the Administration Fee Proposal with respect to the potential conflict of interest matters and provided its positive recommendation, having determined that the Administration Fee Proposal will achieve a fair and reasonable result for each Fund. Special meetings to obtain securityholder approval on the Administration Fee Proposal will be held on or about November 19, 2026. Each Fund will vote separately on the Administration Fee Proposal, with the exception of certain series which are not entitled to vote and will only receive notice of the Administration Fee Proposal. Proxy related materials for voting securityholders and the notice to non-voting securityholders are expected to be sent on or about October 19, 2026. If the Administration Fee Proposal is approved and implemented, Ninepoint will reduce the Management Fees payable on certain Funds effective on or about January 1, 2027, as set out below:

Fund Current

Management

Fee Rate Proposed

Management

Fee Rate Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund Series A 1.65%

1.55%

Series D, Series F, Series FT and ETF Series (TSX: NBND) 0.75%

0.65%

Series PF 0.65%

0.55%

Series QF and Series QFT 0.55%

0.45%

Series QT 1.45%

1.35%

Series T 1.65%

1.55%

Ninepoint Energy Fund Series A 2.50%

2.35%

Series D, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: NNRG; NNRG.U) 1.50%

1.35%

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund Series A 2.50%

2.35%

Series D, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: NRGI) 1.50%

1.35%

Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund Series A 2.50%

2.35%

Series D, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: GLDE) 1.50%

1.35%

Series QF 1.15%

1.00%

Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund Series A 2.50%

2.35%

Series D and Series F 1.50%

1.35%



About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

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Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Important information about the Funds, including their investment objectives and strategies, purchase options, and applicable management fees, performance fees (if any), other charges and expenses, is contained in their respective simplified prospectus, long-form prospectus or offering memorandum. Please read these documents carefully before investing.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Unless noted otherwise, the indicated rates of return for one or more classes or series of units or shares of the Funds for periods greater than one year are based on historical annual compounded total returns and include changes in unit/share value and reinvestment of all distributions or dividends, but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The Risks associated with investing in a Fund depend on the securities and assets in which the Funds invests, based upon the Fund's particular objectives. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. There is no guarantee that the full amount of your original investment in a Fund will be returned to you. The Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Please read a Fund's prospectus or offering memorandum before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" which reflect Ninepoint Partners LP's expectations regarding future growth, supply and demand of assets, any appreciation in the value of assets, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "endeavour" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect Ninepoint Partners LP's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to Ninepoint Partners LP. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties discussed elsewhere on this document. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained on this document are based upon what Ninepoint Partners LP currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, Ninepoint Partners LP cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of inclusion on this document, and Ninepoint Partners LP does not intend, and Ninepoint Partners LP does not assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

APPENDIX A

Fund Unitholders of the

following series of

units of the Funds

will be entitled to

vote

Unitholders of the following series

of units of the Funds will NOT be

entitled to vote and will be

provided with at least 60 days'

notice before the implementation

of the change in accordance with

applicable securities law Proposed Fixed Administration Fee Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund Series A Series F, Series D, ETF Series 0.25%

Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund

Series A, Series S Series F, Series D, Series SF, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Cash Management Fund Series A Series F, Series I, ETF Series 0.05%

Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF Series S Series SF, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund Series A, Series T, Series QT Series F, Series FT, Series D, Series PF, Series QF, Series QFT, ETF Series 0.10%

Ninepoint Energy Fund Series A Series F, Series D, Series I, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Energy Income Fund Series A, Series S Series F, Series D, Series SF, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares Fund Series A Series F, Series D 0.35%

Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Fund Series A, Series A1 Series F, Series F1, Series D 0.35%

Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund Series A, Series T Series F, Series FT, Series D, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Global Macro Fund Series A, Series A1 Series F, Series F1, Series D 0.35%

Ninepoint Global Premium Yield Fund Series A Series F, Series D 0.35%

Ninepoint Global Select Fund Series A, Series Q Series F, Series D, Series PF, Series QF, ETF Series 0.30%

Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund Series A Series F, Series D, ETF Series 0.15%

Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund Series A Series F, Series D, Series QF, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund Series A Series F, Series D, Series PF, ETF Series 0.35%

Ninepoint Resource Fund Class1 Series A Series F, Series D 0.35%

Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund Series A Series F, Series D, ETF Series 0.20%

Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund Series A Series F, Series D 0.35%

Ninepoint Target Income Fund Series A, Series S Series F, Series SF, ETF Series 0.10%

1 A class of Ninepoint Corporate Class Fund Inc.



