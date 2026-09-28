Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Proposed Introduction Of A Fixed Administration Fee And Reduced Management Fees On Certain Funds
|Fund
| Current
Management
Fee Rate
| Proposed
Management
Fee Rate
|Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund
|Series A
| 1.65%
| 1.55%
|Series D, Series F, Series FT and ETF Series (TSX: NBND)
| 0.75%
| 0.65%
|Series PF
| 0.65%
| 0.55%
|Series QF and Series QFT
| 0.55%
| 0.45%
|Series QT
| 1.45%
| 1.35%
|Series T
| 1.65%
| 1.55%
|Ninepoint Energy Fund
|Series A
| 2.50%
| 2.35%
|Series D, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: NNRG; NNRG.U)
| 1.50%
| 1.35%
|Ninepoint Energy Income Fund
|Series A
| 2.50%
| 2.35%
|Series D, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: NRGI)
| 1.50%
| 1.35%
|Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund
|Series A
| 2.50%
| 2.35%
|Series D, Series F and ETF Series (TSX: GLDE)
| 1.50%
| 1.35%
|Series QF
| 1.15%
| 1.00%
|Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund
|Series A
| 2.50%
| 2.35%
|Series D and Series F
| 1.50%
| 1.35%
About Ninepoint Partners LP
Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.
For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....
Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
T: 416-943-6707
TF: 866-299-9906
...
Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the“Funds”). Important information about the Funds, including their investment objectives and strategies, purchase options, and applicable management fees, performance fees (if any), other charges and expenses, is contained in their respective simplified prospectus, long-form prospectus or offering memorandum. Please read these documents carefully before investing.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees, other charges and expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Unless noted otherwise, the indicated rates of return for one or more classes or series of units or shares of the Funds for periods greater than one year are based on historical annual compounded total returns and include changes in unit/share value and reinvestment of all distributions or dividends, but do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The Risks associated with investing in a Fund depend on the securities and assets in which the Funds invests, based upon the Fund's particular objectives. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. There is no guarantee that the full amount of your original investment in a Fund will be returned to you. The Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Please read a Fund's prospectus or offering memorandum before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.
Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" which reflect Ninepoint Partners LP's expectations regarding future growth, supply and demand of assets, any appreciation in the value of assets, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "aim", "endeavour" and similar expressions have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect Ninepoint Partners LP's current beliefs with respect to future events and are based on information currently available to Ninepoint Partners LP. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. A number of factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties discussed elsewhere on this document. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. These factors should be considered carefully and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained on this document are based upon what Ninepoint Partners LP currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, Ninepoint Partners LP cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of inclusion on this document, and Ninepoint Partners LP does not intend, and Ninepoint Partners LP does not assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.
APPENDIX A
|Fund
| Unitholders of the
following series of
units of the Funds
will be entitled to
vote
| Unitholders of the following series
of units of the Funds will NOT be
entitled to vote and will be
provided with at least 60 days'
notice before the implementation
of the change in accordance with
applicable securities law
|Proposed Fixed Administration Fee
|Ninepoint Alternative Credit Opportunities Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D, ETF Series
| 0.25%
| Ninepoint Balanced+ Fund
|Series A, Series S
|Series F, Series D, Series SF, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Cash Management Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series I, ETF Series
| 0.05%
|Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF
|Series S
|Series SF, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Diversified Bond Fund
|Series A, Series T, Series QT
|Series F, Series FT, Series D, Series PF, Series QF, Series QFT, ETF Series
| 0.10%
|Ninepoint Energy Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D, Series I, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Energy Income Fund
|Series A, Series S
|Series F, Series D, Series SF, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Focused Global Dividend Fund
|Series A, Series A1
|Series F, Series F1, Series D
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund
|Series A, Series T
|Series F, Series FT, Series D, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Global Macro Fund
|Series A, Series A1
|Series F, Series F1, Series D
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Global Premium Yield Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Global Select Fund
|Series A, Series Q
|Series F, Series D, Series PF, Series QF, ETF Series
| 0.30%
|Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D, ETF Series
| 0.15%
|Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D, Series QF, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D, Series PF, ETF Series
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Resource Fund Class1
|Series A
|Series F, Series D
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D, ETF Series
| 0.20%
|Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund
|Series A
|Series F, Series D
| 0.35%
|Ninepoint Target Income Fund
|Series A, Series S
|Series F, Series SF, ETF Series
| 0.10%
|1 A class of Ninepoint Corporate Class Fund Inc.
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