Orca Announces Cash Distribution To Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“” or the“”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution (the“”) of $1.50 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share (the“”) of the Company and $1.50 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (the“”, and together with the Class A Shares, the“”) of the Company. The Special Distribution will be payable on October 19, 2026 (the“”) to holders of Common Shares of record on October 5, 2026 (the“”).

The Special Distribution will be completed in accordance with the applicable“due bill” trading procedures of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares will be traded in accordance with the“due bill” procedures from the Record Date until the close of trading on the Payment Date (the“ Due Bills Period”). Any trades executed on the TSX Venture Exchange during the Due Bills Period will be identified to ensure that purchasers of Common Shares receive entitlement to the Special Distribution, whereby sellers of Common Shares during the Due Bills Period will also sell their entitlement to the Special Distribution to the respective purchasers of such Common Shares. The Common Shares will commence trading on an“ex-distribution” basis without an attached due-bill entitlement to the Special Distribution from the opening of trading on October 20, 2026, the next trading day after the Payment Date. The last day for settlement of trades executed during the Due Bills Period will be October 20, 2026, which is the redemption date for the due bills.

For Canadian income tax purposes, the paid up capital of the Class B Shares is approximately $45,990,000.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754... Lisa Mitchell Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754... For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme... +44-20 8434 2643