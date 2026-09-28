Mint Ops Becomes An Official Reseller Of The Coro Cybersecurity Platform, Bringing Single-Platform Security To Canadian Dental Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dental business services company secured its own infrastructure with Coro before offering it to clients - and is publishing its pricing, per user, on day one.

Winnipeg, MANITOBA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Ops, the Canadian dental business services company behind the MaxiDent practice management platform, today announced that it has become an official reseller of Coro, a leading cybersecurity platform provider purpose-built for organizations with lean IT teams. The offering is available immediately to dental practices across Canada through the Mint Ops Software division.

A dental clinic holds health records, banking details, and personal information for thousands of patients. Full protection for that data typically requires five or six separate programs or vendors - email security, endpoint protection, cloud app monitoring, staff security training, and data compliance monitoring. Almost no clinic runs them all; most run one or two, and in most practices no single person owns security at all. The result is that compliance gaps are not the exception in Canadian dentistry - they are the default.

Coro consolidates those functions into a single cybersecurity platform with one dashboard, monitoring email, devices, cloud applications, and data, and resolving routine security events automatically. What reaches the clinic is the short list of items that genuinely require a human decision - reviewed by the person accountable for privacy at the practice. The platform is designed to inform the owner or privacy officer's accountability, not replace it.

"Nobody opens a dental practice because they want to manage five security vendors," said Alex Zlatin, CEO of Mint Ops. "Ask a clinic who runs their marketing and someone raises a hand. Ask who owns security and the room goes quiet. Before we agreed to sell Coro, we put it to work on our own company - our servers, our file systems, our remote team - and held it to the same standard any clinic should hold us to. That's the bar for anything that joins this ecosystem."

Mint Ops provides first-line support for all Coro clients, backed by Coro's engineering team, and offers two packages under Coro's official names - Coro AI Essentials and Coro AI Complete - priced per user and prepaid annually, with no minimum user count. The Complete package adds security awareness training for clinic staff and health data compliance monitoring, two capabilities directly relevant to the requirements dental practices increasingly face from regulators and insurers. Consistent with Mint Ops' practice across its software division, pricing is published openly on its website - an approach no other vendor in the Canadian dental space takes.

Coro protects more than 200,000 users worldwide, holds an AAA rating from SE Labs, and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

"Dental practices are healthcare providers holding some of the most sensitive data there is, yet they have long been underserved by the security industry," said Joe Sykora, CEO at Coro. "We're glad to partner with Mint Ops - a known and trusted brand in the Canadian dental industry - to help clinics strengthen compliance and reduce the risk of cyber incidents."

Full package details and pricing are available at mintops.ca/software/cybersecurity.

About Mint Ops

Mint Ops (Continental Assets Ltd.) is a Canadian dental business services company built to address every dimension of running a dental clinic as a business. Its five divisions - Software, Remote Administration, Marketing, Recruitment, and Transition Consulting - have grown from MaxiDent, the practice management platform that has served Canadian dental practices since 1978. Learn more at mintops.ca.

About Coro

Coro is a leading workspace cybersecurity platform provider built for Lean IT teams and MSPs. Coro consolidates endpoint, email, cloud, network, identity, and data protection - along with security awareness training, and cloud backup - into one unified platform. Driven by a single AI agent and a centralized dashboard, Coro automatically remediates threats, eliminating the complexity, overhead, and alert fatigue associated with fragmented security stacks. By automatically detecting and remediating security threats, Coro enables organizations to scale security efficiently and sustainably without increasing operational overhead. Find out more:

Media contact

Public Relations, Mint Ops

...

1-800-663-7199

Jonelle Elam, Corporate Communications Director at Coro

...

Press Inquiries

Alex Zlatin

alex [at] mintops.ca

800-663-7199



4-1761 Wellington Avenue, Winnipeg MB, R3H 0G1