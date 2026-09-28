Spider And Ant Activity Peaks As Fall Arrives In Northern Virginia, What The Uptick Really Means

My Pest Pros owners Debra and Brett Lieberman

My Pest Pros

Virginia Pest Control

My Pest Pros says the seasonal surge is not what most homeowners assume, and treating it the wrong way is why the problem keeps coming back

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two calls dominate September and October at pest control offices across Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.: a spider spotted in the basement, and a line of small ants on the kitchen counter. My Pest Pros says both are seasonal and both are fixable, but the common assumption behind them is wrong - and that is why so many homeowners treat the same problem twice.Most people assume spiders and ants are coming inside to escape the cold. Researchers at the Burke Museum note that spiders are not drawn to warmth at all, and that the ones people notice in early fall are simply moving around more as mating season peaks. In other words, they have been in the house all along.Ants are a different story: Michigan State University Extension notes that odorous house ants - the small dark ant behind most Northern Virginia kitchen complaints - commonly move into homes later in the season, when the food they forage for outdoors becomes scarce."If you think the problem is coming from outside, you'll spray the perimeter and wonder why nothing changes," said Brett Lieberman, Founder of My Pest Pros. "With ants, it's the opposite mistake. People spray the trail they can see, and the nest is somewhere else entirely."Homeowners seeing spider or ant activity can schedule an inspection by calling My Pest Pros at 703-665-4455 or visiting .A few steps make a measurable difference before and after treatment:- Seal gaps at door sweeps, window frames and utility openings- Dial back bright exterior lighting near doors, which draws the insects spiders feed on- Pull mulch, stone and firewood back from the foundation and trim shrubs off the siding- Store sweets and pet food in sealed containers- Wipe ant trails with soapy water rather than reaching for an aerosol"The goal is to fix why they are there, not just what you can see," Lieberman said. "That is the difference between a treatment that lasts through winter and one that lasts a week."To schedule an inspection or spider and ant treatment, contact My Pest Pros at 703-665-4455 or visit .###About My Pest ProsMy Pest Pros is a locally owned and operated pest control company serving homeowners and businesses throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Specializing in comprehensive pest management solutions, from general pest control and termite treatments to rodent and mosquito services. The company is known for its professional technicians, personalized service plans, and commitment to long-term protection. Learn more at .

Brett Lieberman

My Pest Pros

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Spider and Ant Activity Peaks as Fall Arrives in Northern Virginia, What the Uptick Really Means News Provided By My Pest Pros September 28, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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