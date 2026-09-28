Gorayeb & Associates Celebrates 40 Years And Three Generations Beside The Workers Who Build New York

Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issues commendation to The People's Lawyers, founded by a father and son in 1986Construction and extraction workers sustained 1,032 fatal injuries nationwide in 2024, and 370 of those deaths came from falls, slips, and trips, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in its latest Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries. Gorayeb & Associates, P.C., the New York practice built to stand beside those workers, marked its 40th anniversary on Friday, September 18, with a gala at The Boom Boom Room atop The Standard, High Line, that closed with a spectacular drone light show. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a commendation recognizing the occasion.Behind the milestone are people like the man who sat across from Christopher J. Gorayeb after a construction accident left him unable to work the way he once had. He was certain his future was worth $500,000. Gorayeb told him the figure was about $3 million. The man began to cry."Our clients come to us hurt and out of work," said Gorayeb, the founding partner. "Many of them believe the system was built for someone else. Before there can be a case, there has to be trust."He opened the office in 1986 with his father, Joseph Gorayeb. Its attorneys have since recovered more than $2 billion for over 12,000 laborers, and they have turned down insurance offers in the seven figures to try a case when the money did not cover what the client had lost.Joseph, a lawyer since 1959, died in 2020. His grandson, Jay Nelson Gorayeb, was admitted to the New York bar in 2024 and became the third generation to join, after years of standing Saturday lunches where his father asked what he thought about real problems. Maria Urgiles, who arrived in 1997, deepened ties to Ecuadorian and Spanish speaking New Yorkers.The firm believes that an office earning its living inside a neighborhood owes something back. That conviction shows up in the Gorayeb Community Center in Queens, an annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, pandemic food distributions, Know Your Rights workshops, and youth soccer and baseball sponsorships that let kids play without straining a household budget."If you get hurt on a job site, do two things," Gorayeb said. "Report the injury to your employer in writing within 30 days. Sign nothing from an insurance carrier until a lawyer has read it. Your immigration status does not take away your rights under the Labor Law."About Gorayeb & AssociatesGorayeb & Associates, P.C. is a New York personal injury law firm concentrating on construction accident litigation, with representation in English and Spanish. Learn more atU.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries Summary, 2024The New York Times via Legacy, Joseph G. Gorayeb Obituary, July 2020Gorayeb & Associates, Jay Nelson Gorayeb Attorney Profileteam/jay-nelson-gorayeb/Gorayeb & Associates, Events We've Taken Part Ofevents/Media Contact:

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Gorayeb & Associates Celebrates 40 Years and Three Generations Beside the Workers Who Build New York News Provided By Goldman McCormick PR, INC September 28, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Law



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