Seal Skin Covers Launches New RV Covers To Help Protect Motorhomes And Campers From Harsh Weather

RV Covers

Vehicle protection brand expands into RV covers with waterproof, all-weather protection designed for year-round storage.

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seal Skin Covers, a leading provider of protective covers for cars, trucks, SUVs, boats and other recreational vehicles, has expanded its lineup with the launch of new RV Covers, designed to help RV owners protect their motorhomes, campers and recreational vehicles from rain, snow, sun, wind and other outdoor conditions.

The launch comes as RV owners across much of the country begin preparing their vehicles for fall and winter storage, when months of exposure to moisture, snow, UV rays, dirt and changing temperatures can take a toll on an RV's exterior.

Seal Skin's new RV covers bring many of the weather-protection features the brand has developed across its vehicle cover lineup to larger recreational vehicles.

Built with Seal Skin's SEAL-TECTM technology, the RV covers are designed to provide waterproof protection while remaining breathable to help manage trapped moisture. The covers also provide protection against UV exposure, hail and harsh weather.

Other features include storm-proof straps and buckles to help keep the cover secured in windy conditions, reinforced grommets, and a soft interior lining designed to protect the RV's exterior surfaces.

"An RV is a major investment, but for many owners it spends a significant part of the year parked outdoors or in storage," said a Seal Skin Covers spokesperson. "We wanted to bring the same focus on weather protection, durability and value that our customers expect from our vehicle covers to RV owners as well."

Designed for RV Storage in Every Season

While RV covers can be useful throughout the year, protecting an RV becomes particularly important during extended periods of storage.

Rain and snow can expose an uncovered RV to prolonged moisture, while sunlight and UV exposure can contribute to fading and deterioration of exterior materials. Wind can carry dirt and debris against exterior surfaces, and changing seasonal weather can expose an RV to multiple environmental conditions over the course of a single storage period.

The new Seal Skin RV Cover is designed to create an all-weather protective barrier while giving owners a practical alternative to leaving their RV exposed throughout the off-season.

Key features include:

Waterproof

SEAL-TECTM technology

Breathable construction

UV resistance

Hail resistance

Storm-proof straps and buckles

Reinforced grommets

Soft interior lining

Snug fit

Free shipping

Lifetime Warranty

Seal Skin Covers Expands Beyond Cars and Boats

The introduction of RV covers represents the latest expansion of the Seal Skin Covers product lineup.

For more than 15 years, Seal Skin Covers has developed protective covers for vehicles and outdoor recreational equipment, including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, motorcycles, boats and personal watercraft. The company has shipped more than one million covers and continues to expand its product range as customers look for ways to protect vehicles and equipment from outdoor exposure.

The move into RV protection is a natural extension for the brand, particularly as RV ownership combines two categories Seal Skin already serves: vehicle protection and outdoor recreation.

"Whether someone owns a car they drive every day, a boat they store for the winter or an RV that may sit unused for months at a time, the fundamental need is the same," the company spokesperson added. "Owners want to know that their investment is protected when they're not using it."

The new Seal Skin RV Covers are available now through Seal Skin Covers.

For additional information or to shop RV covers, visit SealSkinCovers.

About Seal Skin Covers

Seal Skin Covers is a U.S.-based provider of protective covers for vehicles, boats and outdoor recreational equipment. For more than 15 years, the company has focused on developing durable, weather-resistant covers that combine dependable protection, practical fit and accessible pricing. Seal Skin Covers has shipped more than one million covers and offers protection solutions for cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, motorcycles, boats, jet skis, RVs, patio furniture and other applications.



Mark Adams

Sevenatoms Marketing Inc

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Seal Skin Covers Launches New RV Covers to Help Protect Motorhomes and Campers From Harsh Weather News Provided By SevenAtoms Marketing Inc September 28, 2026, 22:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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