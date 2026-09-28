Del Rae Behavioral Health Marks Mental Illness Awareness Week With A Call To Close The Treatment Gap In San Diego

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The Sorrento Valley outpatient program uses October observance to show how flexible, relationship-centered care can reach adults who've been putting off help

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Del Rae Behavioral Health is recognizing Mental Illness Awareness Week, held during the first week of October, by encouraging San Diego County residents to take a closer look at their own mental health and the care options available to them. The observance, championed nationally by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is a chance to replace stigma with practical information about getting support.The need is significant. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults experiences mental illness each year, and NAMI reports that only a little over half of adults with a mental health condition receive treatment. Del Rae views that gap as a problem of access as much as awareness. Many adults delay care because they believe getting help means stepping away from work, school or family.Del Rae's outpatient mental health program in San Diego was designed around that concern. Clients attend structured, clinician-led treatment on a flexible daytime schedule and return home each day, keeping their routines and responsibilities intact. The program supports adults living with anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, bipolar disorder, OCD, borderline personality disorder, burnout and chronic stress, among other conditions. Treatment is built on evidence-based modalities including CBT, DBT, EMDR and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, alongside advanced tools such as transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), brain mapping and sleep studies.Connection sits at the center of the program. Del Rae's team focuses on making sure each client feels safe and heard, and clients may choose the gender of their therapist to build comfort and trust. Programming is currently co-ed, with gender-specific tracks planned. Del Rae also offers holistic mental health services such as yoga, Pilates, sound healing, gym outings and personal training, recognizing that physical wellbeing supports emotional recovery. After treatment ends, an active alumni community and aftercare services help clients stay connected.During Mental Illness Awareness Week, Del Rae encourages anyone noticing persistent changes in mood, sleep, focus or relationships to reach out for an assessment rather than waiting for symptoms to worsen. Del Rae works with Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Beacon Health Options, Cigna, MultiPlan and ValueOptions, and prospective clients can verify their insurance coverage online or by calling (619) 786-1807.About Del Rae Behavioral HealthDel Rae Behavioral Health provides outpatient mental health treatment for adults at 6170 Cornerstone Ct E, Suite 300, San Diego, CA 92121, serving clients throughout San Diego County, including La Jolla. Licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services (License 370324AP), Del Rae offers outpatient mental health treatment, individual and group therapy, TMS, brain mapping, sleep studies, holistic wellness programming, and aftercare and alumni support. Learn more at delraebehavioralhealth or call (619) 786-1807

Monica Persons

Del Rae Behavioral Health

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Del Rae Behavioral Health Marks Mental Illness Awareness Week With a Call to Close the Treatment Gap in San Diego News Provided By MGMT Digital September 28, 2026, 22:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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