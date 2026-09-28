US Billionaire Tim Draper Says Africa Can Leapfrog Traditional Finance At Africa Blockchain Festival 2026

The continent's most significant convergence of policymakers, investors, builders, and global Web3 leaders.

- Tim DraperNAIROBI, KENYA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Billionaire venture capitalist and longtime Bitcoin advocate Tim Draper says Africa has the potential to leapfrog traditional financial systems and emerge as a major force in the future of digital finance and global technology entrepreneurship. Draper made the comments while speaking with the Africa Blockchain Festival founder Olubunmi Fabanwo, in a video conversation centered on the Africa Blockchain Festival 2026, taking place in Nairobi, Kenya from October 15 to 17th. The 2026 festival, themed“Capital, Code, and Continuity: Building Africa's Permanent Digital Economy,” will bring together investors, founders, policymakers, regulators and technology leaders from across Africa and international markets.During the conversation, Draper pointed to Africa's historically large unbanked population and growing adoption of digital assets as evidence of the practical role Bitcoin plays in connecting people to the global economy. Draper argued that Africa's combination of a young population, widespread mobile technology, and increasing adoption of digital financial infrastructure gives the continent an opportunity to move faster than more established financial markets.“I think Africa can leapfrog the rest of the world by jumping from fiat currency to Bitcoin, and make all money in software before the rest of the world catches up,” Draper said.The discussion comes as governments across Africa continue developing frameworks for virtual assets, blockchain businesses and the wider digital economy.Draper urged policymakers to look beyond regulating cryptocurrency purely as a financial asset and consider how blockchain technology could be integrated into business operations, payments, record keeping, and even tax collection. He said blockchain-based systems could potentially allow governments to automate elements of taxation and financial reporting while creating greater transparency within the economy.Fabanwo said the growing engagement between policymakers, entrepreneurs and investors shows how quickly Africa's blockchain ecosystem is evolving.“The core of it is trust and freedom,” said Fabanwo.“We've seen a lot of progress over the last three to five years, especially with African policymakers. As young people, we're bursting with energy, we want things to happen as quickly as possible, and we're excited about the future.”Draper also discussed his experience investing in Africa and said he remains interested in entrepreneurs capable of building businesses that can expand beyond the continent. His investment experience in Africa has included Nigerian fintech company Paga and exposure to the continent's venture capital ecosystem through Savannah Fund.While emphasizing the importance of trust, governance, and long-term thinking, Draper said African entrepreneurs now have access to many of the same technologies and information available to founders in established global technology hubs.“I'm very happy to continue to look and potentially invest in entrepreneurs who are doing extraordinary things, not just for Africa, but maybe from Africa to the rest of the world,” Draper said. He added that smartphones and artificial intelligence have dramatically expanded access to information, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs anywhere in the world to build globally competitive companies.The conversation reflects one of the central objectives of Africa Blockchain Festival 2026: connecting African innovation with global capital, technology, policy and commercial opportunities.Following its inaugural edition in Kigali, Rwanda, which welcomed close to 2,000 participants, the Festival moves to Nairobi with a broader focus on building the infrastructure, investment networks and regulatory environment required for Africa's digital economy to scale.Registration, sponsorship opportunities and partnership applications for Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 are now open.About Africa Blockchain Festival - Africa Blockchain Festival (ABF) is Africa's premier blockchain, Web3 and artificial intelligence conference, bringing together innovators, investors, policymakers, developers, entrepreneurs and business leaders to advance digital transformation, foster investment and accelerate the growth of Africa's digital economy.About Tim Draper - Tim Draper is a billionaire philanthropist and American venture capitalist, technology investor and longtime advocate for Bitcoin and entrepreneurship. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Draper Associates and has backed companies including Tesla, SpaceX, Skype and Coinbase. He is also the founder of Draper University and remains an influential voice on innovation, decentralization and the future of digital finance.

Victor Abiola, Head of Media

African Blackchain Festival

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US Billionaire Tim Draper Says Africa Can Leapfrog Traditional Finance at Africa Blockchain Festival 2026 News Provided By Aurelium Press September 28, 2026, 22:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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