Crusoe Developing Data Center Campus In Armstrong County, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data center to be built at the source of West Texas clean energy

CLAUDE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, today announced it is the developer of Google's data center campus under construction in Armstrong County outside of Amarillo. The campus is engineered to provide capacity to power advanced AI.

“Building the future of AI requires a new kind of infrastructure, starting with energy. Crusoe's strategy is to build AI factories directly at the source of abundant, low-cost energy – to both improve utilization of existing assets as well as catalyze new energy generation,” said Chase Lochmiller, CEO and Co-founder of Crusoe.“The Armstrong County campus is a prime example of this energy-first strategy. We're bringing new, affordable clean energy online. We broke ground in June 2025 and are building at the same swift pace we set in Abilene.”

The campus has a direct connection to Serena's adjacent Goodnight 1 (265.5 MW) wind farm, which is operational, and Goodnight 2 (265.5 MW) wind farm, which is currently under construction and was catalyzed by Crusoe's development at the site. When wind generation exceeds campus demand, surplus power is supplied back to the grid – benefiting local ratepayers and reducing curtailment of West Texas wind energy. By co-locating directly at the source of West Texas wind energy, Crusoe's approach actively supports the region's buildout of clean, affordable energy.

In addition to its innovative energy sources, the campus is designed for water efficiency. The project will utilize a closed-loop, non-evaporative liquid cooling system, which is designed to significantly limit the facility's water footprint to primarily domestic uses such as kitchens.

Construction broke ground in June 2025 and is underway, with more than 5,500 skilled laborers on-site daily, bringing significant investment and employment to the local community. Local investment in the community also includes Google's Energy Impact Fund, which recently announced support for efficiency upgrades in public buildings and homes in Armstrong County.

The campus is part of Crusoe's growing West Texas portfolio, which includes two campuses under development in Abilene, further establishing West Texas as a critical region for the future of American digital infrastructure.

Read more about Crusoe's energy approach here: .

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai.

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