Southside Moving And Storage Expands Professional Moving Services Across Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake And Hampton Roads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhancing Service Reach to Meet Growing Demand in Key Virginia Regions

Norfolk, VA, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Moving and Storage, a leading moving company based in Norfolk, Virginia, is proud to announce the expansion of its professional moving services across Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and the broader Hampton Roads area. This strategic expansion aims to meet the increasing demand for reliable and efficient moving services in these key regions.







Southside Moving and Storage

With over 20 years of experience in the moving industry, Southside Moving and Storage has built a reputation for delivering dependable service backed by real experience. The moving company's professional Norfolk VA movers are trained to handle a wide range of moving needs, from residential and commercial relocations to specialized services such as military relocation support and senior moving assistance.

The expansion will allow Southside Moving and Storage to offer its comprehensive suite of moving services to a broader customer base, ensuring that more residents and businesses in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Hampton Roads can benefit from their expertise. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards of service, characterized by punctuality, clear communication, and efficient execution.

"Our goal has always been to provide top-notch moving services that our customers can rely on. By expanding our reach, we are able to serve more communities and continue to uphold the quality and professionalism that our clients have come to expect."

Southside Moving and Storage's expansion of its moving services is a testament to its dedication to customer satisfaction and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the communities it serves. Whether moving from a downtown apartment in Norfolk, a family home in Chesapeake, or relocating a business in Portsmouth, customers can expect the same level of care and attention to detail that has defined the company's operations for over two decades.

As part of this expansion, Southside Moving and Storage will continue to offer a full range of moving services, including packing, local and long-distance moving solutions, and specialized moving services tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The company's commitment to excellence ensures that every move is handled with the utmost care and professionalism.

For more information about Southside Moving and Storage and their expanded services, please visit their website or contact their customer service team.







Southside Moving and Storage

Press Inquiries

Marcus Young

marcus [at] southsidemoving.com

