Study Finds: Using The Wrong AI Can Be Bad For Consumer Wallets

Same earbuds, two prices: Google Shopping listed JBL Endurance Peak 3 at $74.95 and $109.95 on September 7, 2026. Logos and product photos blurred.

Google AI Mode quoted the same JBL earbuds at $109.95-$35 above the $74.95 Shopping offer recorded on September 7, 2026. Logos and thumbnails blurred.

ShopSavvy finds price differences for nearly 30% of products on Google's two shopping screens, showing why a second price check matters.

- John S. Boyd, Chief Executive Officer of Monolith TechnologiesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Monolith Technologies, Inc., the company behind ShopSavvy, today announced findings from a shopping study showing how relying on a single AI-generated price can cause consumers to miss better offers for the same product.ShopSavvy compared 270 products appearing in both Google AI Mode and Google's Shopping tab. Nearly three in ten had different prices. When prices differed, AI Mode showed the higher price 60% of the time.“An AI assistant can find the right product and still leave you paying the wrong price,” said John S. Boyd, Chief Executive Officer of Monolith Technologies.“Consumers deserve shopping tools that compare competing offers and make those differences visible before they spend their money.”The study tested 240 shopping questions across 12 categories on September 7, 2026, using a United States English session. Researchers matched products using Google's product identifiers, then cross-checked star ratings and review counts.The findings show both how often prices differed and how much those differences could matter:. Prices differed for 80 of the 270 matched products, or 29.6%. The remaining 190 had identical prices.. When AI Mode showed the higher price, the median premium was 20.2%.. When AI Mode showed the lower price, the median discount was 8.3%.For shoppers, those gaps can translate into meaningful dollars. The study recorded these examples:. JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds: $109.95 in AI Mode versus $74.95 in Google Shopping-a $35 difference.. Braun Series 9 PRO Aio9570 trimmer: $199.99 in AI Mode versus $164.95 in Google Shopping-a $35.04 difference.ShopSavvy also checked nine selected products through its own service. Their combined listed prices through ShopSavvy were $295.86 lower than the AI Mode total, averaging $32.87 less per item.The largest difference in that group was the Dyson 360 Vis Nav: $399.99 in AI Mode versus $297.99 through ShopSavvy, a $102 gap. These selected examples illustrate potential savings and do not predict what every shopper will save.“Finding a price is only the beginning,” said Jake Marsh, Chief Technology Officer at Monolith Technologies.“ShopSavvy brings offers from multiple retailers into the shopping process so consumers can compare what is available and make a more informed decision.”The findings reflect displayed prices on a single day. Prices and promotions change, and sellers may offer different terms. The study did not track completed purchases, compare performance across all AI agents, or evaluate which products AI Mode recommends. It also does not establish intentional steering.For consumers, the takeaway is simple: before checking out, compare current offers for the exact product. A second price check could reveal a better deal.Read the full study, examples, and methodology, or explore ShopSavvy at shopsavvy.About ShopSavvyShopSavvy is an independent shopping assistant with tens of millions of downloads. Its product discovery, price comparison, reviews, and price history tools help consumers evaluate purchases and shop with greater confidence.About Monolith TechnologiesFounded by Jake Marsh and John S. Boyd, Monolith Technologies, Inc. develops commerce technology focused on consumer choice, retailer fairness, and transparent shopping. The company operates ShopSavvy.

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Monolith Technologies, Inc

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Study Finds: Using the Wrong AI Can Be Bad for Consumer Wallets News Provided By Monolith Technologies, Inc September 28, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, Technology



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