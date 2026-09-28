Sekondo Launches A Plugin To Run Adobe Apps By Talking To Claude Or Chatgpt

Sekondo connects Claude or ChatGPT to Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro and Lightroom Classic.

Sekondo connects Claude or ChatGPT to six Adobe apps and works in your own files, with everything editable. On sale 30 September; reserve a seat for free.

- Jose Manuel Fernández, founder of SekondoCORDOBA, SPAIN, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sekondo goes on sale on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, and reservations are open now. It is a plugin that connects Claude or ChatGPT to six Adobe apps (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro and Lightroom Classic) so that professionals can ask for the work in their own words, typed or dictated, and the assistant does it inside the open document, with its layers, text and styles still editable.It was created by Jose Manuel Fernández, a graphic designer since 1992 and head of Colectivo Zulú, a studio for graphic design, 3D architectural visualisation and digital set design based in Málaga and Córdoba. As in any studio, a good part of his day went on repeating the same things: adapting one piece to twenty formats, translating a brochure, cutting a video with the same old titles.“They are necessary, but they eat the hours I would rather spend thinking through an idea,” he says.“I built Sekondo to get more time to design.”It started with a layout artist's habit: leaving eye-catching notes on the pages to remember what was still pending, such as“caption missing” or“contents don't match”. The first thing Fernández asked Sekondo to do was read them. From there he kept widening what it could do, job by job, on his studio's real work.Today, as the demos on its website show, Sekondo builds an eighteen-page brand identity manual in Illustrator from the palette and the logo. In Photoshop it watches the designer retouch the first photo of a jewellery catalogue and does the remaining 124, at one second per photo. In InDesign it translates a twelve-page brochure frame by frame, each text keeping its own style, without breaking the layout. In After Effects it animates that same manual without a single keyframe. In Premiere Pro it edits a conference highlights reel from eighty raw clips, with its titles and music. And in Lightroom Classic it develops 72 photos, each with its own settings. Those same videos were edited, subtitled and rendered with Sekondo itself.Unlike tools that generate a new image, Sekondo mostly works with what already exists: it reads how the document is built, measures before touching anything and makes its changes on it. The professional decides and signs off; Sekondo does the work. It runs on the user's own computer, on macOS and Windows, with the Claude or ChatGPT subscription they already have, and it can work in several apps at once, with one assistant in each.“I built it for myself first,” says Fernández.“Now I want to share it with fellow creatives. After thirty-four years in the trade, I still want to design. And I want to spend more of my time doing it.”AvailabilitySekondo goes on sale on Wednesday, 30 September 2026. Reserving a seat is free at , and nothing is charged until it is delivered. Demo videos and the press kit, free to use, are at .About SekondoSekondo is a plugin that connects Claude or ChatGPT to Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro and Lightroom Classic. It is developed by Sekondo Solutions, S.L.U., based in Córdoba, Spain. Adobe, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, After Effects, Premiere Pro and Lightroom are trademarks of Adobe; Claude is a trademark of Anthropic; ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Sekondo is an independent product and is not affiliated with or endorsed by these companies.

Jose Manuel Fernández

Sekondo Solutions, S.L.U.

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Sekondo Launches a Plugin to Run Adobe Apps by Talking to Claude or ChatGPT News Provided By Sekondo Solutions, S.L.U. September 28, 2026, 21:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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