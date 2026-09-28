WATCH: Passers-By Lift Car Aside To Clear Traffic Jam In Penang, Video Captures Incredible Teamwork

In a sheer display of what community cooperation can achieve, a group of bystanders spontaneously stepped up in the middle of a tight bottleneck to solve a frustrating gridlock without waiting for official help in Penang, Malaysia.

In a video that went viral on social media, a group of men can be seen coming together and synchronizing their efforts to lift both sides of the vehicle simultaneously, carefully shifting it sideways off the narrow roadway to restore the flow of traffic. Instead of waiting for two trucks, the good Samaritans decided to take matters into their own hands.

Since the car was parked in the middle of the narrow road, it became difficult for other motorists and vehicles to navigate past, creating a frustrating bottleneck that tested everyone's patience.

Also Read:Woman 'Pickpocket' Sprayed Red Near Barcelona Train Station, Viral Video Divides Internet (WATCH)

How Did the Impromptu Rescue Unfold on the Narrow Penang Road?

The streets of George Town in Penang witnessed an unexpected and astonishing spectacle when an ordinary traffic snarl transformed into a masterclass in collective muscle power, as captured by astounded onlookers watching from nearby shops and vehicles.

In a viral video, a silver car can be seen parked along the narrow lane of George Town, which is called Beach Street, leaving an insufficient gap for a large bus, which was behind the vehicle, completely unable to squeeze through and forcing the entire lane to grind to a sudden halt. Since there was no one inside the car, the frustrated driver and stranded motorists were left with virtually no space to maneuver past.

As a sheer demonstration of Malaysian camaraderie and ingenuity, a group of six men came together and used their muscle power to lift the car by its sides, hoisting the chassis with incredible coordination to slide the vehicle entirely out of the bus's way in a matter of seconds.

Six Malaysians took matters into their own hands after a car blocked a narrow road in Penang.A viral video shows them lifting and moving the car, with many praising their teamwork in clearing the road the full article ⬇️ twitter/X3P9lCB5uG

- Lumi News Malaysia (@luminewsmy) September 28, 2026

Since the car was tucked snugly out of the narrow lane of Beach Street in George Town, Penang, the large bus was finally able to cruise past the obstruction. After successfully clearing the path, the men left the scene just as quickly as they had gathered.

The muscle power displayed by those six men to manually lift the car and shift it aside to clear the narrow lane has left onlookers amazed, highlighting their remarkable coordination, strength, and willingness to help fellow motorists.

What If a Car Is Parked in the Middle of a Road in Malaysia?

The traffic rules in Malaysia are strict, and towing is heavily enforced for illegally parked vehicles that cause obstruction, particularly in congested heritage zones like George Town, where every inch of roadway counts.

Under Section 48(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, parking or leaving any vehicle in the middle of the road that creates an obstruction, danger, or undue inconvenience to other road users could constitute a punishable offence with a fine ranging from M1,000 to RM5,000, imprisonment up to 1 year, or both.

The punishment is reportedly dependent on whether a vehicle poses a significant obstruction or danger to public traffic, as well as whether the motorist is a first-time or repeat offender. First-time offenders are likely to be fined, but repeat offenders can face harsher penalties, including steeper fines or even potential jail time under the law.

Therefore, the Malaysian traffic rules often remind drivers that compliance with local parking regulations isn't just about avoiding a heavy penalty, but about keeping historic narrow corridors like George Town functional for everyone sharing the road.

Also Read:Man Clings to Car Bonnet for 2 Km After Crash in Uttarakhand, CCTV Captures Shocking Scene (WATCH VIDEO)