MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rancho Bernardo dentist Dr. James Spalenka says,“The biggest whitening mistake patients make is choosing convenience over supervision, and it's costing them results”

San Diego, CA 92128, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rancho Bernardo Dentistry, a general and cosmetic dental care provider serving Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, and North San Diego County, today released a patient guide on choosing between professional teeth whitening and at-home whitening options. The guide covers cost, timeline, and candidacy considerations for patients comparing whitening treatments. It also explains how dentist-supervised treatment differs from over-the-counter kits in concentration, tray fit, supervision, and sensitivity management. Dr. James Spalenka, DDS, F.A.G.D., says many patients do not learn these distinctions until after trying a kit that did not deliver the results they expected.

Teeth whitening remains the most requested cosmetic dental treatment in the country. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), nearly half of American adults, 48%, consider a smile the most memorable feature after meeting someone for the first time, and the organization projects the cosmetic dental market will surpass $5.6 billion by the end of 2026 as more patients seek whitening, veneers, and broader smile enhancement. The American Dental Association has likewise noted that demand for cosmetic whitening is higher than ever.

Dr. Spalenka points to a few common culprits behind disappointing at-home results: "Over-bleaching with at-home kits, skipping a sensitivity check, or using generic trays that don't fit properly," said Dr. Spalenka, who has practiced dentistry in the San Diego area for 36 years.

The gap between professional and at-home whitening comes down to concentration and supervision. In-office treatments use higher-concentration whitening agents applied under a dentist's supervision, allowing for more even coverage and immediate correction if a patient experiences sensitivity. At-home kits, including strips, trays, and pens, use lower concentrations by design and offer no way to adjust mid-treatment, which is why results are often inconsistent from one person to the next.

For patients in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, and North San Diego County who compare their options, that distinction is becoming more relevant, not less. As more people research dental treatments through AI-based search tools before ever calling a practice, dentists in the region say patients arrive at consultations with more (and sometimes conflicting) information about whitening than in years past.

Rancho Bernardo Dentistry has published a patient guide on choosing between professional whitening and at-home options, including cost, timeline, and candidacy considerations, at ranchobernardodentistry.com.

About Rancho Bernardo Dentistry

Rancho Bernardo Dentistry, led by Dr. James Spalenka, DDS, F.A.G.D., provides general and cosmetic dental care to patients throughout Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, and North San Diego County.

Media Contact

Sheelagh McClelland / MyPortal Marketing on behalf of Rancho Bernardo Dentistry

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Sheelagh McClelland

sheelagh [at] myportalmarketing.com

705-279-3259

