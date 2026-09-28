Olivaro Drops Publishes 2026 Supplement Facts And Serving Information For Its Liquid Dietary Supplement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chromium Picolinate, Maca, Gymnema, and a 200 mg Proprietary Blend: Olivaro's Full Ingredient List and Serving Directions Explained

Lakeland, FL, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Olivaro is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

Olivaro Balanced Blood Sugar Advanced Support Drops is a newly launched liquid dietary supplement designed to give adults a simple daily routine for blood sugar support. The 30 mL (1 fl oz) bottle provides 30 servings, with each 1 mL serving delivering 0.7 mcg of chromium (as chromium picolinate) and a 200 mg proprietary blend of botanical extracts, amino acids, and related compounds, measured and taken with the included dropper.

Olivaro is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility. Olivaro is marketed as Balanced Blood Sugar Advanced Support and is formulated for use as part of a daily supplement routine.







Blood Sugar Support Category Context

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has noted that the body breaks down most food into glucose, which is released into the bloodstream, and that rising blood sugar signals the pancreas to release insulin, a hormone that allows cells to use glucose for energy. CDC has also noted that more than 40 million Americans have diabetes and that more than 2 in 5 adults have prediabetes, a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis.

CDC identifies losing weight, eating a healthy diet, and regular physical activity as lifestyle factors connected to blood sugar management. Dietary supplements marketed for blood sugar support, including Olivaro, are a distinct category from prescription diabetes medication and are not a substitute for medical treatment, monitoring, or professional guidance.

Olivaro Supplement Facts

Olivaro has a serving size of 1 mL and 30 servings per container, so amounts are stated per milliliter rather than per capsule or tablet. Each serving contains 0.7 mcg of chromium (as chromium picolinate), which equals 2% of the Daily Value, and 200 mg of a proprietary blend, for which no Daily Value has been established. Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Olivaro Ingredients and Proprietary Blend

The Olivaro proprietary blend contains maca (Lepidium meyenii) root extract, grape (Vitis vinifera) seed extract, guarana (Paullinia cupana) seed extract, African mango (Irvingia gabonensis) seed extract, Eleutherococcus senticosus root extract, astragalus root extract, green tea (Camellia sinensis) leaf extract, gymnema leaf extract, coleus forskohlii root extract, capsicum annuum fruit extract, grapefruit (Citrus paradisi) fruit extract, and Panax ginseng aerial extract.

The blend also includes raspberry ketones, L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine base, beta-alanine, monoammonium glycyrrhizinate, GABA (gamma amino butyric acid), L-ornithine HCl, L-tryptophan, and L-carnitine base. The 200 mg amount applies to the blend as a whole, and amounts for individual components are not itemized.

By category, the blend includes root, seed, and leaf extracts such as maca, grape seed, guarana, African mango, green tea, gymnema, coleus forskohlii, and grapefruit; adaptogen-associated botanical extracts, including Eleutherococcus senticosus, astragalus root, and Panax ginseng; and a group of amino acids and amino acid derivatives, including L-glutamine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, L-ornithine, L-tryptophan, L-carnitine, beta-alanine, and GABA. Capsicum annuum fruit extract and raspberry ketones are also listed within the blend.

Other ingredients in Olivaro are glycerin, water, organic lemon extract, stevia extract 97% (Reb A), xylitol, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, citric acid, and natural flavors.

Liquid Dietary Supplement Format

Olivaro is formulated as a liquid rather than a capsule or tablet, so its Supplement Facts panel expresses amounts per milliliter rather than per capsule count. The bottle is shaken before each use, and the suggested serving is measured with the included dropper. Liquid supplements of this kind are commonly stored away from heat, light, and humidity to help preserve the stability of the formula between uses.

Olivaro Serving Directions and Safety Statements

The suggested use for Olivaro is to shake well before each use, take 1 or 2 droppers full daily, place the liquid in the mouth, and swallow. The recommended dose should not be exceeded. Olivaro should be stored in a cool, dry place away from heat, light, and humidity.

Pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18, and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using Olivaro or any dietary supplement. Olivaro should be kept out of the reach of children and should not be used if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

FDA facility registration does not constitute FDA approval of the facility, the product, or any product claim.

Availability

Olivaro is sold through the official Olivaro website. Current product listings, package sizes, and ordering details are confirmed there.

Contact Information

Olivaro distributor: Instituto Experience, Lakeland, FL 33804, +1 (507) 448-8190,....

Summary

Olivaro Balanced Blood Sugar Advanced Support Drops is a 30 mL liquid dietary supplement with a 1 mL serving size and 30 servings per container. Each serving contains 0.7 mcg of chromium as chromium picolinate and a 200 mg proprietary blend of 22 components. The suggested use is 1 or 2 droppers full daily, and the label advises pregnant or nursing individuals, individuals under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition to consult a healthcare professional before use.

CONTACT: +1 (507) 448-8190...