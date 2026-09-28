Photographer Maria Marriott Releases New Photography Series Arctic: The Edge Of Silence, Honored At 2026 Refocus Awards

Lumen III by Photographer Maria Marriott

Solitary by Photographer Maria Marriott

"Zenith" by photographer Maria Marriott

Stillhet II by Photographer Maria Marriott

Cubs by Photographer Maria Marriott

The powerful photographic collection explores the profound quiet, scale, and wildlife of the Arctic, with award-winning imagery and exclusive footage.

- Maria Marriott, PhotographerCARSON CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nature photographer Maria Marriott has officially announced the release of her newest photographic series, Arctic: The Edge of Silence. The unveiling comes on the heels of international recognition, with individual works from the collection honored at the 2026 reFocus Awards Black and White Photography Competition.Among the highlighted pieces is Zenith, which earned two Honorable Mentions in both the Minimalism and Abstract categories. The reFocus Awards celebrate the lasting power and indomitable spirit of the photographic image and its unique ability to communicate complex ideas, captivate viewers, and express artistic intention.Arctic: The Edge of Silence was born from the profound quiet that settles upon the observer in the high northern latitudes-a landscape where the magnitude of the terrain paired with ethereal light creates a dreamlike scale, making one feel simultaneously small and infinite. Standing beneath snow-draped peaks, the vast Arctic wilderness swallows every stray sound, leaving a silence so absolute that even the soft crunch of snow underfoot resonates like an echo.“The Arctic reduces everything to scale-every creature, every breath-revealing its force through absence,” said Maria Marriott.“The stark and silent stillness forces introspection. It is a silence that thoroughly humbles you; yet within that humbling, clarity expands.”The collection is anchored by two distinct visual perspectives:* Vast, Stark Landscapes: Works such as Zenith, Zenith II, the Stillhet series (I, II, & III), and the Lumen series (I, II, & III) capture the elemental architecture of ice, water, mountains, sky, and light. These minimalist and abstract compositions reduce the environment to its bare force, emphasizing space, silence, and the sheer magnitude of the frozen wilderness.* Wildlife Encounters: The series also captures the majestic apex predators of Svalbard and the high Arctic against the polar landscapes. Works like Nomad, Wanderer, Wanderer II, Solitary, Solitary II, Fortress, Cubs, Adrift, and Haven portray polar bears navigating their shifting frozen realm-unhurried, purposeful, and living at the edge of survival.To provide an insider look into the journey to the Arctic Circle, Marriott has released behind-the-scenes footage documenting the expedition and the creative process behind making the series. The video can be viewed on YouTube at .The complete Arctic: The Edge of Silence limited edition fine art series is now available to view and purchase at .For more information about the reFocus Awards and the Black and White Photography Competition, visit .About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is an award-winning fine art photographer celebrated for her evocative imagery that captures the spirit, scale, and quiet majesty of the natural world.Media Contact:Maria Marriott PhotographyWebsite:YouTube: @MariaMarriottPhotography

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Photographer Maria Marriott Releases New Photography Series Arctic: The Edge of Silence, Honored at 2026 reFocus Awards News Provided By Maria Marriott Photography September 28, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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