Fed's Lisa Cook Warns AI Won't Save The Economy From Near-Term Inflation



Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook expects artificial intelligence to offer mild disinflationary benefits only over the next few years, leaving immediate price pressures unchecked.

Massive capital expenditures on AI infrastructure, such as data centers, are driving up competition for power and labor, fueling a roughly 5% rise in utility costs over the past year. Following a recent quarter-point rate hike, policymakers remain focused on data-dependent tightening as labor markets and economic growth show resilient strength.

Efficiency improvements driven by artificial intelligence are unlikely to cool down near-term inflation, according to Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, who cautioned that heavy infrastructure spending in the sector may actually fuel short-term price increases.

Speaking at an event in Oakland, California, Cook noted that while AI promises long-term economic gains, its immediate cost impact presents challenges for monetary policymakers.

Cook projected that productivity enhancements from AI would provide only minor disinflationary relief in the coming years, which is too late to curb the broader price growth expected in the near term.

"Currently, I anticipate that productivity gains will provide modest disinflation within the next few years," Cook said. "However, I do not expect those effects to arrive in time to offset the broadening inflationary pressure later this year."

She characterized AI as potentially "the most significant technological shift of our lifetime," but emphasized that significant uncertainty remains regarding how fast those efficiency gains will materialize.

Infrastructure Costs Drive Upward Pressure

Rather than curbing inflation, the current AI expansion is contributing to cost pressures through intensive infrastructure spending. Extensive investment in data centers has intensified competition for shared resources, including construction labor and energy supplies.

This demand spike has already driven up electricity and water expenses by approximately 5% over the past year. With corporations having spent only a fraction of an estimated $2 trillion in pledged capital, alongside AI-fueled stock gains that boost consumer spending, Cook cautioned that wider inflationary risks remain prominent.

Monetary Policy Outlook

The central bank recently voted unanimously to raise its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point, with projections pointing toward at least one additional rate hike before the year ends. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh indicated the decision was intended to reduce economic accommodation and move inflation back toward the 2% target.

Financial markets reflect an increased likelihood of continued policy tightening, with federal funds futures pricing in roughly a 70% probability of an October rate increase.

Cook expressed confidence that the economy can absorb further rate hikes, citing low unemployment and broad economic resilience. She noted that the labor market remains balanced, improving, and well-positioned to handle additional policy adjustments.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, fell about 0.33%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 0.61%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) fell 0.56%. The iShares + Year Treasury ETF (TLT) eased about 1%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.