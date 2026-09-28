Nabin Slams Mamata's ECI Remarks, Praises Adhikari's Leadership

Nabin Slams Mamata's 'Double Standards' on ECI

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday hit out at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of the Election Commission of India (ECI) amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and alleged that the exercise was aimed at helping the ruling BJP. Speaking to ANI, on the second day of his West Bengal visit, during which he held a series of organisational engagements and public interactions, Nabin also said that the state was moving in the "right direction" under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the ECI, Nabin said, "I view it as a sign of frustration and despair. The very same Congress members do not blame the Election Commission when they win elections in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, nor do they find fault with it when they secure a victory in Karnataka; yet, they blame the EC only when they lose in West Bengal and Gujarat. Such double standards will not work... TMC needs to learn from the lesson the public has taught them..."

'West Bengal Moving in Right Direction'

Nabin said he saw "renewed hope" among the youth during his interactions in the state and claimed that promises made in the BJP manifesto had been implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Nitin Nabin said, "I believe that West Bengal is moving in the right direction under strong, people-connected leadership, transitioning from an atmosphere of fear to one of trust. During my two-day visit, I observed how the pledges made in the BJP's manifesto, under the guidance of the PM Modi, have been effectively translated into reality by the CM Suvendu Adhikari in a very short span of time; he has worked admirably to fulfil 'Modi's Guarantee,' and I congratulate the entire team and the CM for this. Furthermore, in my interactions today, I sensed a renewed hope among the youth here. West Bengal is renowned for its culture, art, literature, and sports, and our government is striving to restore its past glory. The way our young friends have engaged with this initiative-and with the various sports and cultural activities planned for the future-suggests that West Bengal will once again advance while honoring its illustrious history. We are committed to realizing the dream of a 'Developed West Bengal' alongside the people, just as we are working towards a 'Developed India' under the Prime Minister's leadership."

Nabin Addresses Youth, Calls Them 'Job Creators'

Addressing the Yuva Samvad Conclave in Kolkata, Nabin said the state had moved from an atmosphere of fear to one of trust and expressed confidence that it would once again live up to its sporting legacy. "Given the atmosphere of trust you have fostered, having led West Bengal out of an environment of fear, I am fully confident that the state will once again live up to its rich sporting legacy. At the same time, I would urge the Chief Minister to focus on the state's youth policy alongside its sports sector. We, and no one else, are the ones who can dispel the negativity being spread through social media. Today's youth simply need a platform."

The BJP chief added that youth in bengal are not job seekers, but they are job creators. "After all, they are not job seekers; they are job creators. Consider how Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the startup ecosystem to the country. Today, based on that initiative, over 250,000 startups and more than 125 unicorns are operating across the nation."

During the BJP National President's two-day visit, he undertook organisational programmes and interacted with people as part of his engagements in the state and was also seen enjoying Jhalmuri. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)