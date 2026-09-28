New Jersey Flood Fury: Nor'easter Swallows Shore Streets Motorboat On Road World News

A powerful nor'easter has triggered severe coastal flooding across parts of New Jersey's Jersey Shore. Streets in Long Beach Township, Surf City, Ship Bottom and other coastal areas have been submerged, with dramatic footage showing a man navigating a motorboat through floodwaters. Storm surge, strong winds and high tides have worsened conditions, while residents and workers are seen moving through flooded streets.

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