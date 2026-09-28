Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Jersey Flood Fury: Nor'easter Swallows Shore Streets Motorboat On Road World News


2026-09-28 05:46:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A powerful nor'easter has triggered severe coastal flooding across parts of New Jersey's Jersey Shore. Streets in Long Beach Township, Surf City, Ship Bottom and other coastal areas have been submerged, with dramatic footage showing a man navigating a motorboat through floodwaters. Storm surge, strong winds and high tides have worsened conditions, while residents and workers are seen moving through flooded streets.

MENAFN28092026007385015968ID1111728846



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search