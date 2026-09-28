Milania Giudice Seen In Tense Airport Confrontation With Mom Teresa As New Bodycam Footage Emerges

MENAFN - Live Mint) Newly released police bodycam footage has provided a closer look at the tense airport incident involving TV personality Milania Giudice, her mother Teresa Giudice and sister Gia Giudice, days after the 20-year-old's emotional confrontation became public.

Milania Giudice heated clash with family captured on bodycam

The footage, obtained by TMZ and reported by Page Six, was recorded at Tampa International Airport last Wednesday, when police were called to assist the family during an escalating situation involving Milania.

One of the most significant moments in the footage comes inside an airport lift. Teresa is heard telling officers that Milania had fentanyl in her system during a previous incident, before telling her daughter,“I just want to save your life”.

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Milania responds by saying she was“laced”. The footage does not establish what substance she was referring to, when the alleged exposure happened or who she believed was responsible.

TMZ also reported that it remains unclear whether the fentanyl claim was confirmed through medical testing.

The exchange came after an already difficult sequence of events for the family.

What went wrong between the mother-daughter?

Earlier reports said Milania had separated from her family and a counsellor at the airport, prompting police to help locate her. A previously released video, which Milania later deleted, showed her shouting at Teresa while Gia attempted to intervene. Teresa repeatedly told her daughter that she loved her, while Gia asked Milania to let her do what she wanted.

The new footage also shows Gia telling officers that the family had hired a counsellor to help Milania. According to TMZ, Milania had recently been taken to a mental health facility under Florida's Baker Act, although details surrounding that evaluation have not been publicly established in full.

Milania's representative previously said she was“under the care of professionals” and was being supported by her family as she dealt with a difficult period. The representative also linked the situation to the death of Milania's best friend, Victoria, saying the family was focused on her health, healing and wellbeing.

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Teresa has now addressed the situation publicly for the first time. In an Instagram Story on Monday, she said the family had experienced an“incredibly difficult” few months and described Milania as going through significant psychological trauma following the loss of two of her best friends. Teresa said her priority was ensuring her daughter was surrounded by love, family, support and appropriate care.

She also asked the media and public to give Milania privacy rather than publicly analysing every moment of what she described as an extremely vulnerable period.

The bodycam footage adds detail to an incident that had initially unfolded largely through social media, but several aspects of the situation remain unclear, including the circumstances surrounding Teresa's fentanyl claim.